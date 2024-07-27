Highlights Tyus Jones signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, ending the team's search for a point guard.

The Suns needed a floor general after missing one during the 2023-24 season and found a perfect fit in Jones.

Jones' high assist percentage and low turnover rate will help Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal do what they do best.

It took until almost August, but the Phoenix Suns finally made a significant free-agent signing, perhaps one of the most significant of the entire NBA offseason.

The Suns signed former Washington Wizards point guard Tyus Jones to a one-year, $3.3 million deal, ending the team's search for a point guard and the best remaining free agent point guard's search for a team, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The fit couldn't be better.

Phoenix Suns Sign Tyus Jones

A match made in the desert

The Suns loaded up with Kevin Durant , Devin Booker and Bradley Beal and expected to make a legitimate push for the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Instead, Phoenix was swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves and was forced to go back to the drawing board.

More than anything, the Suns missed a floor general who could take the pressure off their big three. Booker is a capable ballhandler and can run an offense, but he's much more valuable as a scorer. Ditto for Beal.

Phoenix's most consistent starting five last season, when healthy, was Durant, Booker, Beal, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic. Another way to look at that group is "scorer, scorer, scorer, shooter, center."

Jones, meanwhile, has long been one of the NBA's most underrated point guards. He averaged 12.0 points and 7.3 assists last season while toiling away in Washington.

His assist-to-turnover ratio of 7.35 was the highest of any player in a season since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78, according to ESPN.

What Jones Will Bring to Phoenix

The missing piece

Booker and Durant tied for the team lead in scoring average last season at 27.1 points per game. Booker also led the Suns in assists at 6.9 and usage rate at 29.8.

Now, one of the best mid-range scorers in the NBA can return to doing what he does best while knowing his offense is in safe hands. For the first time since Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors , Durant will be able to play with a true point guard.

Suns Ballhandlers versus Tyus Jones 2023-24 Player Usage Assists Turnovers Ast% Tyus Jones 16.3 7.3 1.1 34.6 Devin Booker 29.9 6.9 2.6 31.2 Kevin Durant 29.0 5.0 3.3 22.2 Bradley Beal 22.7 5.0 2.5 22.5

Jones dished out more assists and had fewer turnovers with a much lower usage rate despite playing on the second-worst team in the NBA.

Beal and Allen can slide into simple catch-and-shoot roles. Nurkic can do what he does best: set screens and make slick secondary passes.

And all of this within new head coach Mike Budenholzer's offense, which was one of the best in the NBA when he helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2020-21 championship.

Jones is the player who will make it all go. And he'll do it all on a veteran minimum deal.