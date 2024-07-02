Highlights The Phoenix Suns have experienced bad luck in NBA Finals appearances, never winning a title despite multiple playoff runs.

Those failures include 1976 vs. the Boston Celtics, 1993 vs. Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls and 2021 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns' luck seems to change at the most inopportune times, rendering them one of the league's unluckiest teams when it comes to the NBA Finals.

The natural order of sports often dictates that teams must experience the correct amount of skill and luck to complete the ultimate goal, which is to win a championship. That concept is no different in the NBA, where teams have won the title based on their mixture of pure skill and pure luck, as both are necessary.

The natural order also dictates that the same is true in reverse. Certain franchises have generally experienced worse luck over time than others, leading to a relative lack of success. In most instances, it is not that the team has been bad for long periods; it is simply that they have lacked the postseason luck necessary to win a championship.

That can be said of several teams in the NBA, but one in particular is the Phoenix Suns . Calling the league home since 1968, the Suns have seen many superstars grace their purple and orange, leading to numerous playoff appearances.

Despite that, they have always fallen short, never winning a single title in their 57 years of existence. In the times that they reached the NBA Finals, it has gone wrong, mostly through no fault of their own. They have, therefore, had the worst luck in the league when it comes to the NBA Finals.

1976 – The First Dance

The Suns reached their first Finals in 1976 but lost to the Celtics

The Suns entered the league in 1968 as part of a two-team expansion, with the other team being the Milwaukee Bucks . After finishing in last place to begin their inaugural seasons, the No. 1 overall pick for the 1969 NBA Draft was decided via a coin flip between the Suns and Bucks.

The Suns lost the coin flip and Milwaukee used the first overall pick to draft Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Meanwhile, the Suns had to settle for Neal Walk with the No. 2 pick. Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks to win the 1971 NBA Finals, while the Suns continued to struggle for the next few years.

Led by Connie Hawkins in the early 1970s, the Suns failed to make the playoffs until 1976, at which point Hawkins was already on the L.A. Lakers . Phoenix would barely reach the playoffs, finishing with a record of 42-40, but in the 1970s, all teams needed to do was make it to the dance at which point anything was possible.

That is what happened to the Suns in 1976. They took out the Seattle SuperSonics in the first round and then defeated the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the Conference Finals (back then, the playoffs were only three rounds).

After eight years, the Suns had finally made it to their first NBA Finals, where they had the pleasure of taking on the Boston Celtics .

The Celtics were the most storied franchise in the NBA at that point (and technically still are) and carried the experience necessary to overthrow the Suns. Led by Hall-of-Famer John Havlicek, the Celtics would block out the Suns from winning their first title by defeating them in six games.

1993 – Return to the Finals

The Suns reached the Finals again in 1993 but lost to Michael Jordan and the Bulls

After their 1976 defeat, the Suns would more-or-less be a competitive team, particularly throughout the 1980s. They made the playoffs multiple times but could never make it back to the big stage, repeatedly losing to more powerful teams in the Western Conference, such as the Lakers.

The early 1990s saw the Suns transform into a dominant team; one that would regularly win more than 50 games in the regular season. That was mostly thanks to the elite play of Kevin Johnson, Tom Chambers and the legendary Charles Barkley .

It would not be until 1993 that the Suns would return to the finals. But similar to 1976, they weren't blessed with an easy path, as this time they had the pleasure of facing the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls . The Bulls cemented themselves as owners of the entire league throughout much of the 1990s, and the Suns fell victim to that.

Jordan in particular had an explosive NBA Finals in 1993, a series that saw him set scoring records for multiple NBA Finals games. The Bulls had already won the last two titles and sought to make it a three-peat, and at the hands of the Suns, they did.

The Bulls bested the Suns in six games with the majority of the games being close. That is arguably what hurt the Suns the most, as it meant they had a decent chance at winning each game but just fell short. The Bulls knew exactly how to do just enough to get wins, and that is the strategy they employed to win their third straight title in 1993 (before going on to three-peat again from 1996 to 1998).

2021 – The Best Chance

The Suns had their best shot at winning the Finals in 2021 but blew a 2-0 series lead

The Suns would never experience that amount of success again until nearly three decades later. They continued to be competitive throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, but similar to the 1980s, they could not get over the hump.

Barkley was traded in 1996 and the team was never the same after that and would be mediocre for the next few decades.

While the team had some memorable moments in the early 21st century, such as the rise of Steve Nash in the 2010s, it would not be until the early 2020s that the team would once again be competitive. The 2021 season, in particular, which was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, saw the Suns finish with the top record in the Western Conference.

The offseason prior, the Suns traded for Chris Paul, and his combination with Devin Booker formed an elite duo in Phoenix. The Suns would smoke LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers in the first round, marking the first time in James’ career that he was eliminated in the first round.

Phoenix would then sweep the Denver Nuggets in the second round and defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in six games to advance to their first NBA Finals since 1993.

Loaded once again, the Suns had reached the big stage, and this would be their best chance to cash in. Until they didn’t.

Their opponent in the 2021 NBA Finals was their original expansion partner, the Bucks. Due to luck, they stole Kareem Abdul-Jabbar away from the Suns in 1969, and now, due to both luck and skill, they would steal the NBA Finals from them as well.

For the first time in their history, the Suns had a 2-0 series lead in the finals. It seemed as if they were destined to finally hang their first championship banner in the desert — until that series lead evaporated.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went ballistic, putting the Bucks on his back to ensure they would successfully mount the series comeback. The Bucks would take the next four games, winning the series in six for their first championship since 1971. That left the Suns, once again, ringless.

Since then, the Suns have been contenders, putting all of their eggs in the superstar basket to create a championship. They acquired Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal , creating a big three with Booker. That blew up in their face in the 2024 NBA playoffs when they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round and fired coach Frank Vogel after one season.

Only time will tell when or if the Suns will ever win the NBA Finals. But based on their past three experiences in said series, it is clear that bad luck tends to strike them at the most inopportune times, and based on that, they have been the league’s unluckiest team in the NBA Finals.