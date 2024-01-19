Highlights The Phoenix Suns' big three, consisting of Durant, Booker, and Beal, have had limited playing time together due to injuries.

The team's lack of depth is a result of sacrificing their roster depth to acquire star players.

The Suns are unlikely to make moves at the trade deadline due to their lack of assets, leaving them likely to remain with their current roster for the remainder of the season.

The Phoenix Suns signaled their intent to go all-in this season in their pursuit of winning their first NBA title in franchise history when they traded for Kevin Durant at last year’s trade deadline, and then made a deal to bring Bradley Beal to Arizona the following summer.

But after giving up a plethora of depth and future draft picks in order to get those two deals over the line, they have been left with a very depleted roster, and NBA insider Mark Medina argues that, as a result, they will unlikely be able to address their depth concerns at the trade deadline.

All-in for an unhealthy big three

Beal and Booker have missed a combined 33 games this season

The Suns first signaled their intentions for the 2023-24 season at last year’s trade deadline when they made a blockbuster play to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks.

Following a disappointing playoff exit in the Western Conference semi-finals, Phoenix gave another indication during the 2023 off-season that they were prepared to go all-in and enter championship-or-bust mode when they traded Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four first-round pick swaps and six second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in a hefty three-team deal, landing three-time All-Star, Bradley Beal.

But what the Suns couldn’t foresee was how little time their newly-formed big three, with Devin Booker, would spend on the court together.

Durant, Booker and Beal - Phoenix Suns 2023-24 NBA Season Advanced Statistics Category Stats Offensive Rating 124.4 Defensive Rating 109.9 Net Rating 14.5 True Shooting % 65.1 Pace 102.16 Player Impact Estimate 57.8 Stats as of Jan. 19, 2024

With both Beal and Booker sustaining injuries that have kept them sidelined for lengthy periods, the Suns had to wait 23 games before they made their debut as a trio. But since then, they have logged only nine games, and a total of 175 minutes, in which they have all featured on the hardwood together.

Averaging 19.4 minutes together, they have combined for an average of 51.6 points, 17.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists and 3.2 steals, shooting 54.7 percent from the field and converting 43.4 percent of their shots from behind the three-point line.

With the big three's lack of availability, the Suns have largely relied on Durant to shoulder much of the offensive load, although he has been poor in the clutch this season by his own standards, as evidenced by his 3.1 points on 35.8 percent field goal shooting efficiency and a lowly 26.7 percent from three.

Nevertheless, Phoenix still somehow find themselves in contention for a Play-In tournament spot, currently occupying the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-18 record, and sit just one game back of the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Depleted Suns ‘unlikely’ to make moves at trade deadline

Medina argues that the Suns’ team is ‘incomplete’ due to their big three’s lack of on-court playing time together so far this season, citing that their health concerns have highlighted the risk that they took in parting ways with their roster depth in exchange for perennial All-Stars.

“Their team is incomplete because their big three have not really played much together, but it also illustrates the risk that they were willing to do this because they're sacrificing so much depth. Now, does this mean they make moves to the trade deadline? Unless they're putting their big three up on the market, no, and that's not going to happen.”

Little depth, but Grayson Allen prime stand-out

On course to join the 50-40-90 club

Unfortunately for the Suns, Medina believes that there is no other option other than to see out the rest of this 2023-24 campaign with the roster they currently have, as they simply don’t have the assets to use in deals to acquire any additional depth.

“Right now, the Suns just have to be willing to live with the fact that they've decided to put all of their chips in, and that's the hand that they're going to have to make the best with.”

But while the Suns are short-handed in the depth department, one particular name has stood out above the rest: Grayson Allen.

In his first season with the Suns, the 28-year-old has seamlessly slotted into head coach Frank Vogel’s offensive scheme, and is posting career numbers across all facets of the box score.

Phoenix Suns - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Category Stats League Rank Points scored 115.9 14th Opponent points scored 114.4 15th Assists 26.1 17th Rebounds 43.3 19th FG % 48.3 9th 3PT % 37.6 10th Stats as of Jan. 19, 2024

Averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, he is on course for a 50-40-90 season, shooting a prolific 50.3 percent from the field, a league-leading 48.0 percent from three, among players to hoist up five or more attempts from distance per contest, and 91.2 percent from the free-throw line.

As such, Allen has established himself as a solid fourth option when the rest of the roster are healthy, and an even more reliable contributor when they are absent, having played in 35 of the Suns' first 40 games.

This, in part, has led to the Suns posting the 12th-best offensive rating in the league with 117.0, while their defensive rating of 115.4 ranks 16th overall.

Where the Suns really shine, though, is their shooting efficiency, whereby their overall 59.8 true shooting percentage ranks seventh overall. Their 41.8 percent pull-up field goal percentage is top-four in the Association, while both their 39.0 percent efficiency in catch-and-shoot situations, and 51.2 percent from drives each rank inside the top 10.

Despite attempting the third-fewest field goal attempts in their league, 48.4 per contest, their ability to sink those attempts at an incredibly efficient rate, and from across all areas of the court, has kept them within reach of an automatic playoff spot, regardless of the availability, or lack thereof, of their three stars.

As a result, the Suns may have enough assets to be able legitimately compete in the playoffs, should they reach the post-season, after all, but their title chances will undoubtedly be significantly bolstered by the presence of their three stars.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.