The first round of the NBA playoffs is upon us and there is no shortage of intriguing first-round matchups. One of the games on tap from Saturday’s slate features the Phoenix Suns taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in the opening game of this first-round playoff series and why.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Tipoff Info When Saturday, April 20, 2024 @ 3:30 PM ET Where Target Center, Minneapolis, MN TV ESPN

Suns vs. Timberwolves – Regular Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Wolves are a slight favorite

The Suns finished with the sixth-best record in the Western Conference. They have produced seven wins across their last 10 decisions, and they enter this series opener riding a three-game winning streak. This includes a 125-106 victory over these same Timberwolves in the season finale. In that contest, Bradley Beal scored a team-high 36 points on an efficient 14-for-21 effort from the field, while knocking down all six of his attempts from 3-point range. He also tallied six boards and five dimes.

Devin Booker added 23 points and seven assists. Grayson Allen contributed 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-3 from distance.

Head coach Frank Vogel advised that this is a glimpse of what this team looks like at its best. It is worth noting that not only did the Suns win all three meetings between these two teams during the regular season, but all three wins were by double digits.

On the other side of this matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves finished with the third-best record in the conference. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and as previously stated, their last game of the season was a loss to the Suns.

In that contest, the Timberwolves placed four players in double figures. Rudy Gobert led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Mike Conley finished with 17 points and four rebounds. Anthony Edwards contributed 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists while registering only seven shot attempts.

“They were loading up on the gaps. If he was able to punch a gap, there was a third guy right there, too. But he’s got to find ways to be aggressive outside of that. He's got to play a little quicker"

Can Edwards and the Timberwolves turn things around or will the Suns’ dominance continue?

Now that we have set the table for this Game 1 showdown, let’s look at the betting trends for both sides.

The Picks

The Spread

The Timberwolves opened as a two-point favorite. At the time of this writing, the line has moved to 1.5 points for the home team (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Suns are a perfect 9-0 ATS in their last nine games against Minnesota.

Phoenix is 8-1 ATS in its last nine road contests against the Timberwolves.

In their last five games against Northwest Division opponents, the Suns are 4-1 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 1-5 ATS in their last six outings.

Minnesota is 1-6 ATS in its last seven home games.

In their last nine home matchups against Phoenix, the Timberwolves are a woeful 1-8 against the spread

Additionally, Minnesota is 28-30-2 against the spread when they are favored by 1.5 points or more this season. Conversely, Phoenix has an against-the-spread record of 9-10 when playing as the underdog of at least 1.5 points.

Prediction: Phoenix Suns (+1.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 215.5 points. The line has recently moved to 214 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Timberwolves’ last five games.

four times in the Timberwolves’ last five games. The OVER total is 6-3 in Minnesota’s last nine matchups against Phoenix.

total is 6-3 in Minnesota’s last nine matchups against Phoenix. The OVER total has prevailed six times in the Timberwolves’ last eight contests against Western Conference opponents.

total has prevailed six times in the Timberwolves’ last eight contests against Western Conference opponents. In Minnesotoa’s last six games against Pacific Division teams, the OVER total cashed in five times.

total cashed in five times. The two teams average a combined 229.2 points per contest, which is 15.2 points higher than the projected points total for this game (214).

The opponents of these two teams have averaged 219.7 points per contest, which is 5.7 points higher than the projected total for this matchup.

Prediction: OVER 214 points

Player Prop Bets

Fresh off his 36-point explosion in the season finale, the key player to watch for the Suns is Bradley Beal. He currently has -112 odds of scoring more than 17.5 points and -108 odds of finishing with less than 17.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

In 21 career games against the Timberwolves, Beal has averaged 24.2 points per contest.

points per contest. During the season, he averaged 18.2 points per game across 53 outings.

points per game across 53 outings. In 26 road contests, Beal is averaging 18.9 points per game.

points per game. Beal has played against Eastern Conference teams 24 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 17.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, he is averaging 21.1 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Beal has averaged 26.8 points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup all five times during that stretch.

points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup all five times during that stretch. Prediction: Bradley Beal OVER 17.5 points

On the other side of the matchup, Anthony Edwards is the main cog for the Timberwolves. He currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 25.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 25.5 points.

Do Edwards’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

In 13 career games against the Suns, Edwards has averaged 20.9 points per contest.

points per contest. During the season, he averaged 25.9 points per game across 79 appearances.

points per game across 79 appearances. In 40 home contests, Minnesota’s talented shooting guard is averaging 25.1 points per game.

points per game. Edwards has played against Western Conference teams 50 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 25.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 matchups against Pacific Division opponents, he is averaging 25.2 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Edwards has averaged 25.8 points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Anthony Edwards OVER 25.5 points