Throughout his time running WWE, Vince McMahon became known for his bizarre approach to wrestling and the tight ship that he ran. The 78-year-old had 'dos and don'ts' for his employees and there were a certain number of words and phrases that he categorically banned from his product.

Some kind of made sense. His decision to outlaw the phrase professional wrestling and instead coin the term sports entertainment felt like a logical move for a businessman who wanted his promotion to stand out and set itself apart from the competition. Vince McMahon was letting people know that his show wasn't the traditional stuff that you could see anywhere else.

Others were a little more bizarre though, like banning his staff from saying the word hospital on television. Instead, whenever a WWE Superstar needed medical attention, the commentators would have to describe it as a local medical facility. It's a weird rule that never quite made sense and no one really knew what Vince's issue with the word hospital is.

Vince McMahon banned certain words from being used on WWE TV

Another outlawed word was 'belt'. When talking about a WWE title, stars were never allowed to call them as belts. It's another strange decision that would have barely had any effect on the actual product on television, but it was a rule made by McMahon nonetheless.

If we were to go a complete list of all the phrases and words that Vince banned for no real reason whatsoever, we'd be here all day, so we won't do that. However, during a recen interview with Kurt Angle, Corey Graves revealed a phrase that his former boss hates, and it's not one that we previously knew about, so it's definitely worth sharing.

Vince McMahon doesn't like the phrase 'happy holidays'

So, McMahon hates a lot of phrases for no real reason, but his animosity towards the phrase happy holidays makes no sense whatsoever. Usually uttered during the festive period and meant to evoke positive feelings, the former WWE Chairman was apparently furious when they were uttered on television, as revealed by Graves.

The SmackDown announcer revealed as much when he appeared on The Kurt Angle Show. Graves recalled the incident that took place during a live Christmas Day episode of Raw, where he explained that McMahon shouted at Michael Cole for not saying 'Merry Christmas'.

The first time I ever got ‘Vince’d,’ it was Chicago, Christmas night, we did Monday Night Raw live. This was probably four or five years ago. The Raw commentary desk was on top of the stage by the entranceway, and we would stand up and turn around and do these reverse on-cameras so that the ring and the crowd was in the back. It was a cool set-up. Michael Cole and I were discussing beforehand. He said, ‘I’m going to do Welcome To Monday Night Raw. Happy Holidays, everybody. You can say Merry Christmas, here’s what we have on tap.’ Okay, great, we’ll throw into some graphics. Cole goes, ‘Welcome everyone to Monday Night Raw. Happy Holidays, everybody!’

McMahon didn't wait until the end of the show to speak to Cole and Graves about their mistake, and instead opted to call them out for it over the 'all-call' button, which means that everyone could hear what was being said.

With the speed of lightning, the boss was on the all-call button, which means everybody listening can hear. ‘I SAID MERRY CHRISTMAS! NOT HAPPY HOLIDAYS!’ Meanwhile, I’m going, ‘I was gonna say….’ I’m getting yelled at on camera. I’m like a deer in headlights. I’m going, this is it, I’m getting fired on Christmas night. Of course, we get done, he comes on and goes, ‘Aha, that was good. Thanks guys.’ I was terrified. My heart skips a few beats.

Vince has always been very particular, but this feels like a bizarre reaction even by his standards. However, McMahon is no longer running WWE, with Endeavor knighting Triple H as the head of the creative process, so things might be a little different within the wrestling giant now. As the festive season approaches, who knows, we might hear those infamous words uttered once again.