A photo in particular has somewhat broken the internet which showcases the difference in physiques between two athletes that are taking part in the same event in the Games.

Sport climbing proves that there is no set physique to succeed.

With this year's Olympic Games providing just as much entertainment as expected from an event of this magnitude, there have already been a litany of stand-out moments that have dropped jaws, and made certain athletes plenty of new fans.

From the performances of USA's Simone Biles and Noah Lyles, who both proved their confidence wasn't arrogance, as they both came away with gold medals in their respective events, to Novak Djokovic finally winning Olympic Gold, there has been something for everyone, and nothing represents that more than the viral photo of two Olympic sport climbers standing side-by-side.

New Sports Highlighted at the Olympics

The beauty of the Olympics is the opportunity it grants everyone to delve into new sports, new events, and the work of new athletes. It inspires younger people to get involved in sports they may have not been aware of, and it also gives athletes who have been working their whole lives to master their craft, the opportunity to represent their country.

With the likes of BMX freestyle making a name for itself, with a stunning showcase which saw Team GB's Kieran Reilly secure a silver, in a round of performances from his opponents that he claimed was as tightly-contested as he has ever seen, there has been certain sports that have taken this event and used it as a platform, taking themselves from a niche event to something that people will look out for in the future.

One event in particular that has raised eyebrows and fascinated minds is the Olympic sport climbing event, with a viral photo playing a role in intriguing many. This event in particular revolves around three formats, with them being boulder, lead, and speed.

Climbing at the Olympics

Boulder, lead, and speed are the three formats

The boulder aspect revolves around climbing past as many problems on a wall as possible, in the least number of moves, on a four-metre-high wall. Lead challenges the participants to climb the wall as high as possible, in the quickest time possible. Lastly, speed places two competitors against each other, and it is a case of the fastest to the top wins.

A sport that, on paper, would lead you to believe that the participants would have to be shredded and in their prime physique in order to truly compete at a high level, but that isn't the case. A photo has gone viral from this Olympic Games of Japanese climber, Mori Ai, alongside Austrian climber, Jessica Pilz, with it being an eye-opening photo of what these athletes can look like.

Mori Ai possesses a much smaller frame, and is considerably smaller in height too, with Jessica Pilz looking incredibly vascular and shredded, with her shoulders providing her frame with appreciable width. However, that is the beauty of this event, as these are two athletes who couldn't be more dissimilar in looks, but are both elite in what they do, proving there isn't a set formula to thrive in sport climbing.

A sport in which any physique is an advantage, it leads to the athletes needing to truly hone in on their skills regarding their climbing if they want to come out on top, something which can be a beautiful message for the younger generation of inspired up-and-coming athletes.