Oscar Piastri fired a brutal shot at reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen after the Dutchman collided with him at the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull man had nothing to race for on Yas Island having already secured the 2024 Drivers' Championship and his team out of contention for the Constructors' Championship. That didn't stop Verstappen from trying a risky pass attempt at the first corner of the race and making contact with Piastri.

The clash sent the McLaren man spinning backwards, leaving him at the back of the field, having started in second place on the grid. The stewards weren't impressed with Max's actions - and swifly handed him a 10-second time penalty.

However, if race officials were ticked off, then Piastri was absolutely seething. The 23-year-old Australian - who had been striving for a big finish to the season to help McLaren maintain their advantage in the Constructors' Championship standings - unleashed a furious rant about Verstappen following the clash.

Unable to hide his rage, Piastri raged:

"Yep, move of a world champion that one!"

Sky Sports' Martin Brundle took a shot at Verstappen's behaviour while speaking on the live broadcast:

"It's so unfair of Max wasn't it. They are not in the championship. He's won his championship.To put such a risky move, I know it's the first lap of a Grand Prix, there was a gap, Piastri would he know he would lunge like that? It just wasn't necessary and hasn't done Verstappen any good either."