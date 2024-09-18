Manchester United have been handed a major boost after Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount were pictured back in first-team training on Wednesday evening.

The Reds duo have been suffering with hamstring problems this season, with the Denmark striker yet to feature after going off injured against Arsenal in pre-season while Mount was withdrawn at half-time of the defeat to Brighton and hasn't been available since.

But after the 7-0 thrashing of Barnsley in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, Erik Ten Hag has been handed positive news as both attackers were seen in training ahead of the weekend clash with Crystal Palace.

Mount and Hojlund in Training

Huge boost for Ten Hag's side

The 2024/25 season was expected to be a big one for Mount, who moved to the club in the summer of 2023 from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £60million.

But injuries meant that the midfielder missed the vast majority of the season as he failed to put together a considerable run in the team, and managing just one goal over the course of the entire campaign. He started the new season in the team and started against Fulham in a good performance, but suffered a hamstring injury against Brighton and was forced off at half-time.

Hojlund's debut campaign saw him lead the scoring charts at Old Trafford with 16 goals and a switch to the number 9 shirt in the summer suggested a big season was to come, but he went down minutes into his first pre-season appearance and has been recovering ever since.

However, in positive news for the Red Devils both players now are closing in on a return to playing time on the pitch after being pictured in first-team training on Wednesday night.

The Reds travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening for a tough clash with Crystal Palace, in a fixture where they were thrashed 4-0 at the back end of last season. Ten Hag's attacking options are strong with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford in fine form, but he will now seemingly have the added bonus of having Mount and Hojlund to strengthen the bench too.

Neither player is likely to start after a period of time on the sidelines, with the manager preferring to allow players to build up their fitness first before throwing them into the firing line.

Man United attackers output in 2024/25 (all competitions) Minutes Goals Assists Marcus Rashford 378 3 1 Joshua Zirkzee 278 1 0 Alejandro Garnacho 225 3 3 Amad Diallo 268 1 1 Antony 91 1 0

Ten Hag Must Drop Zirkzee for Crystal Palace Clash

Garnacho's form cannot be ignored

With Hojlund out injured, the baton was handed to summer signing Joshua Zirkzee to try and make a starting berth his own at Old Trafford in the early part of the season.

The Dutch striker netted the winner in his debut against Fulham but has missed major chances in the defeats to Brighton and Liverpool as well as the win over Southampton recently, which has led to some questioning his killer instinct in front of goal.

Young winger Alejandro Garnacho has started the season on fire with four goals and three assists from just two starts, including two of each in the 7-0 rout against Barnsley, and he is surely pushing for a start at the weekend. With Rashford scoring twice as the number nine in that game and Amad Diallo in fine form on the right-wing, Ten Hag surely has no choice but to axe his £36million man from the team to give his side the best chance of victory.

All stats courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 18/9/2024.