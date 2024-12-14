The MLS offseason brought a wave of excitement as its newest club, San Diego FC entered the league with a decisive showing in the Expansion Draft. This was more than just a roster-building exercise; it marked San Diego’s formal entry into the MLS ecosystem, transforming them from a future participant into a current contender.

With five picks made on draft day and key transactions immediately following, San Diego’s management team, led by sporting director Tyler Heaps and head coach Mikey Varas, has laid the foundation for their 2025 debut.

Strategic Moves in the Expansion Draft

San Diego’s approach to the draft was both calculated and bold. Of the five players selected, two were immediately traded for additional resources. Thiago Andrade, a forward from New York City FC, was sent to Toronto FC in exchange for the ninth pick in the SuperDraft, $250,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM), and a sell-on percentage. Meanwhile, Hosei Kijima, chosen from St. Louis City SC, was flipped to D.C. United for $400,000 in GAM. These trades signal San Diego’s intent to maximize the value of their selections while focusing on building a balanced and competitive squad.

The remaining three picks—Jasper Löffelsend, Christopher McVey, and Hamady Diop—offer immediate depth and versatility, particularly in defense and midfield. While these players bring valuable experience, it is clear that San Diego’s roster remains a work in progress, with significant gaps to fill before the season kicks off.

Building Around Star Power

At the heart of San Diego FC’s inaugural squad is Hirving Lozano, their first-ever Designated Player and the crown jewel of their attack. The 29-year-old Mexico international arrives with a wealth of experience from top-tier European leagues, including stints at PSV Eindhoven and SSC Napoli . While Lozano’s star power may have dimmed slightly in recent years, his technical prowess and versatility as an inverted left-winger make him a cornerstone of Mikey Varas’s envisioned 4-3-3 formation.

Lozano’s ability to create chances, score goals, and operate effectively in both transitional and static phases of play will be critical. His path to MLS echoes those of players like Carlos Vela, who reinvigorated his career with LAFC, or Chicharito, whose impact with the LA Galaxy was undeniable despite periods of injury. For Lozano to succeed, much will depend on the pieces San Diego places around him.

Forwards: Strengths and Gaps

Lozano is joined in the attacking line by Marcus Ingvartsen, a 6-foot-2 center forward from Denmark’s FC Nordsjaelland. Ingvartsen brings physical presence and a strong eye for goal but has yet to demonstrate the consistency and caliber required to thrive in MLS. His shooting accuracy, for example, aligns with the league’s lower-performing strikers, suggesting room for improvement.

Rounding out the forward line are Alex Mighten, a former Nottingham Forest prospect known for his pace but still developing his technical abilities, and Tomás Ángel, acquired from LAFC after a loan stint in the USL Championship. Both players are young and unproven, making the acquisition of a starting right-winger and another reliable striker essential for San Diego’s offensive cohesion.

Midfield: A Clear Area for Investment

The midfield is currently the thinnest area of San Diego’s roster, with only three players signed. Jeppe Tverskov, a 31-year-old defensive midfielder from Denmark, offers leadership and chance creation from deep positions. Jasper Löffelsend adds versatility, capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or fullback, and brings a solid passing game honed during his time with Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids .

Norwegian midfielder Heine Bruseth, another expansion draft pick, remains an enigma. After signing with Orlando City SC late last season, he didn’t see any first-team minutes, raising questions about his readiness for MLS. Despite his potential, San Diego must prioritize adding depth and proven talent to their midfield, including a creative playmaker and a box-to-box presence to complement Tverskov’s defensive capabilities.

Defensive Depth: A Strong Start

Unlike many expansion teams, San Diego appears to have prioritized defensive solidity from the outset. Andrés Reyes, acquired from the New York Red Bulls for $800,000 in GAM, headlines the backline. The 25-year-old Colombian is a proven MLS defender with the potential to anchor San Diego’s defense for years to come. Reyes’s strength in aerial duels and positional awareness make him an ideal building block.

Reyes is joined by Paddy McNair, a seasoned Northern Ireland international whose experience in England’s Championship adds veteran leadership. Christopher McVey and Hamady Diop provide additional options, with McVey’s proactive style complementing Reyes’s more traditional approach. Diop, a 22-year-old former first-round SuperDraft pick, has yet to establish himself at the MLS level but represents a promising developmental project.

Despite this solid foundation, San Diego still needs to secure starting-caliber fullbacks and additional depth at center back to ensure stability throughout a long season.

Goalkeeping: Building Groundwork

San Diego FC has bolstered their goalkeeping roster with the recent acquisition of Jacob Jackson, selected in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft. A San Diego native, Jackson brings familiarity with the region and valuable experience to the club.

Drafted 24th overall by the New England Revolution in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, the 24-year-old has shown promise in both MLS and MLS NEXT Pro. After stints with New England and the San Jose Earthquakes, Jackson has amassed over 3,000 minutes since 2022, recording nine clean sheets.

Jackson joins a goalkeeping unit that includes CJ dos Santos, a former Inter Miami prospect, and US youth international Duran Ferree. While Jackson’s three MLS appearances in 2024 offer a glimpse of his potential, his extensive time with MLS NEXT Pro affiliates Revolution II and The Town FC has honed his skills and confidence. His addition provides much-needed depth and competition as San Diego prepares for their inaugural season.

Despite these promising acquisitions, the club still lacks a proven starter for its first MLS campaign. With Ferree as a long-term prospect and Jackson and dos Santos yet to establish themselves at the top level, San Diego’s management will likely look to the transfer market to secure a veteran goalkeeper. A seasoned presence between the posts could offer stability and leadership, giving the team a solid foundation to build from while their younger keepers develop further.

The Path Forward

As San Diego FC prepares for its inaugural season, the framework of their roster is taking shape. With Hirving Lozano as the marquee signing and a solid defensive core led by Andrés Reyes, the club has established a foundation upon which to build. However, significant work remains, particularly in the midfield and goalkeeping departments, as well as finding the right pieces to complement Lozano in attack.

Sporting director Tyler Heaps and head coach Mikey Varas face the challenging task of turning this nascent squad into a cohesive and competitive unit. The expansion draft and subsequent trades demonstrate a strategic approach to resource allocation, but the true test will come in the months ahead as San Diego navigates the complexities of the MLS transfer market.

For a club entering a league that has seen expansion teams achieve both immediate success (Atlanta United, LAFC) and prolonged struggles (Inter Miami), San Diego’s early moves suggest a balanced and ambitious strategy. With a clear vision and careful roster construction, they aim to make an impact in their debut season while laying the groundwork for sustained success.