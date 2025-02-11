One of the most noticeable referees in football history, Pierluigi Collina is under the assumption that the worldwide penalty kick rule should be changed, and the taker of the spot kick should not be able to score if they miss on their first attempt.

Collina manned the whistle during Manchester United’s Champions League win against Bayern Munich in 1999 and officiated for a 17-year period between 1988 and 2005. He also officiated the 2002 FIFA World Cup final.

Synonymous with football fans across Europe, Bologna-born Collina struck fear into plenty of footballers with his no-nonsense attitude. Despite his persona, the defender-turned-referee was revered for his ability to control all 22 men on the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Collina was named The World’s Best Referee by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics six consecutive times, from 1998 and 2003.

At the age of 45, the fearsome Italian hung up his whistle in 2005 after taking centre stage for Everton’s Champions League qualifier clash with Villarreal on August 24, 2005 – and two decades on, he’s recommended that penalty kicks need a major change.

Speaking to Italian publication Repubblica, Collina said: “I believe there is an excessive gap between the opportunities available to the attacker and those of the goalkeeper. On average, 75% of penalties are already scored, and often, the penalty kick is a bigger chance than the one taken away by the foul.

“On top of that, the attacker is also given a chance to play the rebound off the goalkeeper. In my opinion, goalkeepers should be complaining,” he continued before adding, “I’ve already mentioned this in discussions we’ve had at IFAB.”

On a potential solution to said issue, Collina insisted that football should implement a ‘one shot’ rule where the penalty taker should get the solitary chance to convert from 12 yards out. Should it get saved, play would resume as normal.

One solution is the ‘one shot’ rule. Just like in penalty shootouts after extra time. No rebound. Either you score or play resumes with a goal kick, period.

He also suggested that it would ‘eliminate the spectacle’ of a sea of players encroaching the 18-yard box by saying: “This would also eliminate the spectacle we see before a penalty is taken, with everyone crowding around the area.”

Upon retiring, after a career spanning 240 Serie A encounters, Collina became UEFA’s refereeing officer in 2017 – and thus, his influence on the refereeing world cannot be understated. Whether the higher-ups will listen remains to be seen.

In response to the news, fans are behind the idea of allowing penalty takers – the likes of Cole Palmer, Bruno Fernandes and Hakan Calhanoglu, all of whom are regarded as some of world football's very best – the single chance at slotting home. One commented:

That's actually a good take. Since VAR there are too many penalties in general, and many of them not very serious fouls to justify an almost goal opportunity. Not having a rebound could lower the conversion rate, which would make it more fair.

A second supporter wrote: "That's actually a change I can get behind." Another agreed and contributed to potential rule changes. "Makes sense. Also, the keeper has to stand still on the line and the penalty taker can do all kinds of stutter step shenanigans."