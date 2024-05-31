Highlights Aubameyang and Arteta's relationship soured after a series of disagreements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has recently discussed the events leading up to his controversial and much-debated exit from Arsenal in January 2022.

The former Borussia Dortmund goal-scoring sensation was brought to the Emirates Stadium by Arsene Wenger in 2018 and provided the North London club with 92 goals in all competitions over a largely challenging four-year period for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta, who has evolved a struggling Arsenal team into genuine title contenders over the past couple of seasons, initially enjoyed the goals and experience of the Gabon-born striker, who found the back of the net on 38 occasions under Arteta's leadership.

Breakdown of Arteta and Aubameyang's Relationship

The duo had a series of disagreements during the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the promising start, eventually, the relationship between Aubameyang and Arteta soured. The striker, who'd scored 22 Premier League goals in his first two full seasons, struggled to get going during the COVID-19-disturbed 2020/2021 season.

In the second half of the season, with Arteta and Aubameyang both under a level of scrutiny with the club languishing lowly in 10th position, the Spanish manager decided to drop Aubameyang for a north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur for what he described as "a breach of pre-match protocol."

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Aubameyang's 2018 €65m (£55m) move to Arsenal broke the club's transfer record. The north London club has since paid higher fees for Kai Havertz, Nicolas Pepe, and Declan Rice.

In the weeks after Aubameyang's exclusion from the starting line-up against Tottenham Hotspur, the Gabon forward's mother fell ill, prompting Aubameyang to rush to her home in France.

Aubameyang returned to Arsenal's training centre, Hale End, later than Arteta had expected. COVID-19 regulations around travel and self-isolation then further delayed Aubameyang's return to training and match-day squads, a consequence that Aumbameyang claimed caused his former boss to say: 'You put a knife in my back'. He told Colinterview:

"I arrive, the coach finishes his meeting and then he grabs me and he completely tears into me, he shouts at me like I'm crazy, he says: 'You put a knife in my back. You can't do that to me given the times we're going through'.

"At that moment I tell myself that I'm not going to answer him because it's going to end angrily. I didn't go partying. He knows very well the reason for my departure, so at that moment, I don't understand why he is lecturing me like this."

"I go home and the doctor calls me and says, 'Tomorrow, the coach doesn't want you to be there.' I said 'OK', I knew the next match was coming and I said to myself, 'Damn once again everyone is going to talk about it, it's going to be a mess, what is this crazy thing?' I couldn't understand it."

Aubameyang would eventually return to Arsenal's starting line-up and started all but one of the north London club's opening 15 Premier League games of the 21/22 season.

However, in December 2021, it emerged that Aubameyang had been stripped of his Arsenal captaincy by Arteta for failing to demonstrate the "passion and commitment to play for the club."

The Gabon striker would never play for Arsenal again, but Aubameyang has since revealed his final conversation with Arteta:

"Once again, [Arteta] explains why he is against me during this period when it was complicated for the club. That I have to be an example and that I couldn't do that. At that moment, I said, 'I admit that I have my share of responsibility, but the real cause I think you can understand if you are a little bit human. You can understand my move.' After that, it was over, I stayed for a month training on my own while waiting for the break."

Aubameyang's Move to Barcelona

The striker attempted to force an exit from the Emirates Stadium

Aubameyang's early 2022 switch to Spanish giants, Barcelona, was one of the biggest talking points of the January transfer window. The striker, who admits turning to alcohol to cope with depression during his final days training alone at Arsenal, travelled to Barcelona to meet club representatives before a transfer deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

The decision to travel to the Spanish club before any transfer fee had been agreed upset Arteta and others within the Arsenal camp, but it was a move that eventually paid dividends for all parties. Arsenal were frustratingly forced to let Aubameyang join Barcelona on a free transfer, where he'd go on to score an impressive 13 goals in 23 matches for the La Liga club before returning to England where he flopped at Chelsea.

Aubameyang with Arsenal Premier League stats Appearances Goals Assists 21/22 14 4 1 20/21 29 10 3 19/20 36 22 3 20/21 36 22 5 21/21 13 10 4

Arsenal, who for much of the season looked a solid bet for a first top-four finish under Arteta, would finish 5th and just miss out on a place in the Champions League for the 22/23 season, but have improved drastically over the last couple of seasons, achieving back-to-back 2nd place finishes. And seeing as the club are now keen to tie their manager to a new contract, it seems as though they backed the right man after the now-infamous fallout.

Stats via Transfermarkt.