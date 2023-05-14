Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may not play for the club again, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 33-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the season, but it's not been a successful spell for Aubameyang.

Chelsea news - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubayemang, who is earning £170k-a-week at Chelsea, has started just five Premier League games this season, according to FBref.

Considering the Blues have looked to target younger, up-and-coming players in their recruitment over the last two transfer windows, the signing of Aubameyang didn't make an awful lot of sense at the time.

That point has been proven throughout the campaign, considering his lack of game time and the likelihood that he will leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The Telegraph recently reported that a move back to Barcelona could be on the cards for the Gabonese international on a free transfer.

Although Chelsea do have some issues in attack and scoring goals has been hard to come by, you'd imagine a new striker could be prioritised in the summer, pushing Aubameyang further and further down the pecking order.

Now, Brown has suggested that we're unlikely to see Aubemayang for the rest of the season.

What has Brown said about Aubameyang?

Brown has suggested that considering the little impact Aubameyang has made when given the chance, it would be a surprise to see him play again this campaign and, ultimately, ever.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It does seem like it's unlikely that he will play again, the season is almost over. Lampard tried him, it didn't work at all, and he got dragged off.

"It probably wasn't really his fault in that game, but he didn't show a great deal of threat or work rate. I can't see Lampard going back to him now before the end of the season."

Is Aubameyang Chelsea's worst signing of the season?

The west London club have brought in an obscene number of players in the last couple of transfer windows.

With Chelsea sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League, there's an argument for many of their new signing to be the worst.

Aubameyang is certainly up there, but according to Sky Sports, he only cost them £10m.

Considering the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, and Benoit Badiashile, just to name a few, had a greater impact on Chelsea's bank balance, Aubameyang may not have been the worst signing all things considered.