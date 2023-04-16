Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wanted to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang previously, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 33-year-old has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, but he could be given another chance under the new regime.

Chelsea news - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang, who is earning £160k-a-week at Chelsea, has struggled to find a regular place in the side this season, starting just four Premier League games, according to FBref.

Earlier in the campaign, Chelsea announced that Aubameyang wouldn't be part of their Champions League squad, with multiple new players coming in and taking his place.

Back in March, journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the Gabonese attacker to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Aubameyang depart at the end of the season, considering his lack of game time and the fact the Blues have looked to target younger players in their recruitment.

However, he could still have a part to play whilst Lampard is in charge, with the former Everton boss trying to sign him previously, according to journalist Brown.

What has Brown said about Aubameyang?

Brown has suggested that Lampard pushed hard to try and sign Aubameyang previously, but there are concerns over whether he has the ability to play at this level, considering his age and lack of minutes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Aubameyang is interesting now, because Frank Lampard really wanted him and pushed for him in a couple of windows and didn't get him. He's finally, ironically, getting the chance to work with him.

"The problem is, we don't really know how much Aubameyang has got in the tank, he's hardly played for a year or so. Okay, he went to Barcelona and thrived and scored a load of goals, but does that player still exist?"

What's next for Aubameyang?

Reports in Spain have suggested that Inter Milan are considering a potential move for Aubameyang in the summer transfer window.

The Evening Standard are also reporting that Barcelona are interested in bringing Aubameyang back to the Camp Nou on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Realistically, it's probably best for all parties involved if the former Arsenal attacker leaves the club in the summer.

Although he may get a chance under Lampard, he's now 33 years old, lacks match fitness, and there's no guarantee Lampard will be there next campaign.