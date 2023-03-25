Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to leave Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 33-year-old hasn't enjoyed much success since making the move to Chelsea and it could already be time to move on.

Chelsea transfer news - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang, who is earning £160k-a-week at Chelsea, signed for the club under Thomas Tuchel. The move to Stamford Bridge to work with a manager who he's played under before made sense at the time, but with Tuchel no longer at the club, he's not being given much of an opportunity.

Being cut from Chelsea's Champions League squad was a monumental sign that Graham Potter didn't fancy the Gabonese attacker, and since then he's barely played for the club.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Chelsea are unhappy with Aubameyang for travelling to Spain and celebrating in the Barcelona dressing room, after they beat Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

All signs are now pointing towards an exit from Chelsea for Aubameyang in the summer transfer window, and that's certainly a view shared by journalist Brown.

What has Brown said about Aubameyang?

Brown has suggested that all parties involved understand that it's best for Aubameyang to move on.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm pretty sure Aubameyang would be only too happy to leave Chelsea. He left a situation in Barcelona where he was doing really well and playing for a team right at the top of their league, to come back to the Premier League and be completely overlooked.

"At his age, he needs to be playing and he's never going to be first-choice striker at Chelsea. He knows that, Chelsea know that, and he knows he needs to go."

Should Aubameyang be looking to leave Chelsea?

The simple answer is yes. The former Arsenal man has started just four Premier League games for the club this season, as per FBref.

Aubameyang has played just eight minutes of football since the start of February, and is unable to play for the club in Europe for the remainder of the campaign.

Chelsea won't want to keep paying a player who is featuring so little in their squad, and Aubemayang will be desperate to play as much football as possible before he retires. It makes sense for both parties if Aubameyang leaves the club in the summer transfer window, even if the west London club have to cut his contract short.