Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be allowed to leave the club in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 33-year-old hasn't been a success since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang, who is earning £160k-a-week at Chelsea, has struggled to make an impact since making the move back to the Premier League.

The Gabonese attacker was a real success for Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal, scoring 92 goals for the club in 163 games.

However, since signing for Chelsea, Aubameyang has scored just three times in 18 appearances.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Barcelona could look to re-sign Aubameyang in the summer transfer window, with the Chelsea forward unlikely to have a future at Stamford Bridge.

The former Arsenal man was even omitted from Chelsea's Champions League squad back in February, which says a lot about how the club feel about him as a player at the moment.

When addressing Aubameyang's future back in February, Potter said: "We have got Joao, we have Kai [Havertz], we have got David. We thought we wanted to get more of a look at them in the short term. But that’s not to say it’s a terminal situation for Pierre. We had to be honest with him and give him time. That was why he was out of the previous match. But while he is here, it’s not to say that will always be the case."

What has Brown said about Aubameyang?

Brown has suggested that there's little chance of the Chelsea forward having a future at the club, and there's a good chance he is sold in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "No, Aubameyang doesn't have a future at Chelsea, that's been clear for some time. Potter has been very polite and diplomatic about him in public whenever he's asked. It's clear that both the manager and the club would be okay with him leaving."

Why has Aubameyang struggled for minutes?

Over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea have signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling, and Joao Felix - four players who play in a similar role to Aubameyang.

Mudryk, Madueke, and Felix are all 23 or younger, which shows the direction Chelsea are looking to go in.

With Aubameyang now 33 years of age, he doesn't fit the profile of player Chelsea are looking to build their team around.