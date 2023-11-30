Highlights Aubameyang's stunning bicycle kick and hat-trick helped Marseille secure a crucial victory in the Europa League.

Marseille needed a win to reclaim the top spot in Group B, while Ajax were hoping for three points to move up from the bottom of the group.

Aubameyang's acrobatic goal and penalty goal in added time sealed the win for Marseille, showcasing his skill and composure.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a stunning bicycle kick as part of a hat-trick for Marseille as the French giants stormed to a 4-3 victory against Ajax. The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker wound back the years to help his side get a vital win in the Europa League.

The French club came into the tie needing a win to return to the top of Group B following Brighton's 1-0 win against AEK Athens earlier on Thursday. The stakes were even higher for their Dutch opponents, who needed three points to rise up off the bottom of the table and into third place as they aim to drop into the Europa Conference League.

Aubameyang's incredible bicycle kick

Having scored twice in Marseille's previous meeting with Ajax in the Europa League, a 3-3 draw back in September, Aubameyang was on hand once again to help his side get the edge. Just nine minutes into the match, he got Marseille the lead from the penalty spot, but that was cancelled out shortly after when Brian Brobbey equalised for the visitors after some superb interplay.

Defender Chancel Mbemba then restored Marseille's lead with a header, only for Brobbey to once again draw Ajax level with another superb goal, this time taking the ball on the spin and finishing past Pau Lopez. But while the game went into half-time at 2-2, things didn't stay that way for long after the restart.

Just two minutes into the second half, Aubameyang sent fans inside the Stade Vélodrome crazy when he pulled off a brilliant finish. The ball was played in behind for Amine Harit, who then chipped the ball into the box. Readjusting superbly, Aubameyang launched himself into the air and acrobatically finished to put his side back in front. It's not quite Alejandro Garnacho for Manchester United, but it's certainly a great strike.

Aubameyang scores 93rd minute winner

That would have been a goal fitting of being the winner, but unfortunately for Marseille, despite Steven Berghuis being sent off for a rash tackle, Chuba Akpom scored a third equalizer for Ajax. However, there was another late twist late in the game.

In the 93rd minute, Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj spilt a cross and then rashly made contact with an opposition player in trying to rectify his error. Aubameyang confidently stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick with ease, making sure of all three points for the hosts.

A hat-trick for Aubameyang on the night takes him to eight for the season in all competitions, hardly a sensational tally by any means but an improvement on the measly three he managed last season while at Chelsea. He is now the Europa League's top scorer with a total of five goals so far, level with Brighton's Joao Pedro.

Both players will have the opportunity to claim top spot for themselves in their final Europa League group-stage match on Thursday 14th December. Brighton need a victory in order to top Group B, while Marseille only need to avoid defeat to make sure of finishing first.