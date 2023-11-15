Highlights Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur despite recent game time, as he may struggle for a regular place in the starting XI.

Hojbjerg was heavily linked with a departure during the summer transfer window and Juventus are the latest club to make an enquiry for him.

Ange Postecoglou is already eyeing Hojbjerg's replacement, with the Danish midfielder set to leave in the upcoming January window.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has struggled to find a regular place in the side under Ange Postecoglou, and journalist Paul Brown has now explained to GIVEMESPORT why he still wants to depart despite a run of games.

With Spurs enjoying plenty of success in the early stages of the season, Postecoglou has stuck with Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma for the most part. However, injuries and suspensions have led to Hojbjerg receiving more minutes as the campaign has gone on.

Hojbjerg may struggle to find his way into the starting XI when everyone is fit and available, which has led to doubt surrounding his future at Hotspur Way. The Danish midfielder was heavily linked with a departure during the summer transfer window, so it will be interesting to see whether a move materialises when the winter window opens for business. Postecoglou might be keen to keep hold of the former Bayern Munich man for squad depth reasons.

Hojbjerg could have departed in the summer transfer window

Hojbjerg, who is earning £110k-a-week at Spurs, will only have a year left on his contract next summer, so the north London club will have to make a decision regarding his long-term future. The 28-year-old has been used to being a guaranteed starter over the last few years, so his new role under Postecoglou must be a huge disappointment for the midfielder.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - season-by-season Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016-17 (Southampton) 22 0 0 2 1 2017-18 (Southampton) 23 0 0 6 0 2018-19 (Southampton) 31 4 4 2 1 2019-20 (Southampton) 33 0 1 2 0 2020-21 (Tottenham) 38 2 4 9 0 2021-22 (Tottenham) 36 2 2 3 0 2022-23 (Tottenham) 35 4 5 5 0 2023-24 (Tottenham) 11 (2 starts) 0 0 3 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

The former Southampton man was in talks to leave Spurs during the summer transfer window, with Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge telling GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United had held discussions regarding signing Hojbjerg. A report from The Telegraph also claimed that Atletico Madrid saw a £30m bid accepted, but Hojbjerg was unable to agree personal terms with the Spanish club.

Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Juventus are the latest club to make a serious enquiry for Hojbjerg, but it could be a difficult deal for the Italian side to pull off. The journalist claims that Juventus are only interested in a loan or swap deal, with Spurs looking to receive a fee for the Denmark international.

Receiving a significant fee might not be easy for Spurs in the January transfer window, so they may need to compromise and allow the midfielder to depart on loan, if they're willing to offload him at all. Clubs don't often like to spend big in the winter, but there's no doubt Hojbjerg could be a valuable asset to many sides, including in the Premier League.

Brown has suggested that Hojbjerg has made his mind up and he wants to depart after being told he was allowed to leave in the summer transfer window. The journalist adds that he's in the team for now due to injuries, but it's not going to last long. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think Hojbjerg has made his mind up that he wants to leave. He was told that he could leave if the right deal came along in the last window and I think that probably made his mind up. He's in the team now because of injuries, but it doesn't look like he's going to stay there for very long and I think he knows it. At this stage of his career, he wants to be playing regularly and there are some pretty big clubs looking at him who'd be able to give him more game time than Spurs."

Ange Postecoglou is eyeing a replacement

Although Postecoglou could be happy to allow Hojbjerg to depart in search of first-team football, the Australian manager will likely want to find a replacement. The 28-year-old isn't a guaranteed starter, but the last few weeks have proved that Spurs need to ensure they have plenty of depth in all positions.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Tottenham are 'particularly focused' on signing Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante. It's understood that a fee of £26m could be enough to prise him away from Jose Mourinho's side, with the player potentially keen on a move after Spurs' impressive start to the season.