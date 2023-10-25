Highlights Hojbjerg's lack of game time at Tottenham this season may lead to him considering a departure in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite his frustration, it's hard to dispute Hojbjerg's reduced role given the impressive performances from his fellow midfielders.

Journalist Paul Brown provides insight into Hojbjerg's future at Tottenham, suggesting a possible exit in January.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has fallen out of favour under Ange Postecoglou, and journalist Paul Brown has shared an internal update on his future and whether we could see him depart in the January transfer window, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Danish international might not be best pleased with his lack of game time so far this season, but it's difficult to argue considering the performances his teammates have produced. The north London club currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, and Hojbjerg has spent the majority of the campaign on the bench.

Hojbjerg isn't short of suitors

During the summer transfer window, it looked as though Hojbjerg could be on his way out the door at Hotspur Way. Postecoglou showed early signs of not fancying the midfielder, with Yves Bissouma an unlikely starter considering his poor campaign before the Australian manager arrived. Back in August, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United held talks to bring Hojbjerg to Old Trafford, but a move failed to materialise.

The Red Devils weren't the only club who were considering signing the former Southampton man. As per The Telegraph, Atletico Madrid had seen a £30m bid accepted, but a deal broke down due to personal terms. Journalist Brown also previously revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Fulham were the last club of the transfer window to make a serious offer, but again, a deal never came to fruition.

Now, with all windows closed for business, Hojbjerg has remained at the club, but he's seen game time hard to come by this term. Although the 28-year-old has featured in eight Premier League games so far, Hojbjerg only made his first start on Monday night, with Yves Bissouma unavailable. The Dane has managed just over 200 minutes in England's top flight, so a January window move certainly can't be ruled out.

Although Spurs might not actively look to offload Hojbjerg in January, considering they need numbers in the middle of the park, it wouldn't be a surprise if he pushed for a departure. At the age of 28, regular minutes is what he's used to, and it's become clear every single week that he's not going to get that at Spurs.

Brown has suggested that it's quite likely that Hojbjerg will leave the club when the winter window opens. The journalist adds, however, that Spurs still value him at around £30m, and he can't see a club being willing to fork out that kind of money for him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Yeah, I think it's quite likely that Hojbjerg will leave. The problem for him is that Spurs want a permanent deal, whereas most of the clubs who are interested in him are only willing to do a loan. Spurs still think he's worth £30m or more and I don't think there's a club out there that will pay that for him, certainly not in January. It's clear, he'd be open to a move, and he knows he's not going to get a lot of minutes from the manager at Spurs. So it might be in everyone's interest to work out some kind of compromise here really."

It could be a busy January transfer window for Ange Postecoglou

Spurs won't want to rest of what they've already achieved so far this season. Despite being top of the Premier League table, adding further reinforcements may be necessary in order to continue going toe-to-toe with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal for the title. The north London club are yet to properly replace Harry Kane, so that could be a priority area in the January window.

Back in the summer, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs were exploring the possibility of signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is currently banned from football until January. With the England international set to become available once again, it could be the perfect time for Postecoglou and his recruitment team to make an effort to bring him to Hotspur Way.

Ivan Toney - League Career Stats Output Appearances 331 Goals Per 90 0.53 Shots Per 90 2.26 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 2.54 Key Passes Per 90 1.08 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.58 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 3.37 Stats according to FBref

Although the current formula in attack is working for Spurs, adding a player like Toney will give them a different dynamic. The Brentford man is a deadly finisher and powerful in the air, so if the price is right, it could be a smart addition.