Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future at the club is now unstable, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With no permanent manager in place, the future of many Spurs players could be up in the air.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Hojbjerg, who is earning £100k-a-week at Hotspur Way, has been linked with a move away from the club recently.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Mauricio Pochettino, who is close to being appointed as Chelsea manager, is looking to take Hojbjerg with him to Stamford Bridge.

Interestingly, Pochettino previously managed Spurs and Southampton, the last two clubs Hojbjerg played for, but the two never worked together.

According to Football Insider earlier in the season, Tottenham were set to offer Hojbjerg a new contract, with Antonio Conte considering him instrumental to his side at the time.

However, with Conte now sacked and no manager in place ahead of the summer, things may have changed in terms of the Danish international's future at the club.

Now, journalist Jones has had his say on what the future may hold for Hojbjerg after the links with a move to Chelsea.

What has Jones said about Hojbjerg?

Jones has suggested that Hojbjerg's future is now a little unstable and he could be up for grabs with the summer transfer window approaching.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, about Hojbjerg and the links to Chelsea, he said: "Hojbjerg's own future does seem a little unstable at Tottenham, so maybe he is up for grabs. I can understand there would be concerns around this. If the interest was genuine, then you've got to trust the vision I guess.

"Pochettino is going to know from his time watching football in the past year who are the players who are going to work in different teams.

"Sometimes it's the ones that seem very unobvious that are the ones they turn to."

Should Spurs be looking to keep hold of Hojbjerg?

In reality, a lot of it depends on the next manager to come through the door at Hotspur Way.

Different coaches look to implement different styles which require different players.

However, most managers would want a player who is capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch, which Hojbjerg does excellently.

As per Sofascore, Hojbjerg has scored four Premier League goals and provided five assists this season, whilst also averaging 1.6 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, and 1.7 clearances per game.