Highlights Pierre Gasly expressed concerns about his safety during the Sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix due to the heavy spray thrown up by the cars.

The wet conditions at Spa-Francorchamps made visibility a real issue, and Gasly admitted he couldn't see a thing during the race.

Gasly acknowledged the potential dangers of poor visibility, emphasising the need for caution and safety on the track.

Pierre Gasly admitted that he did not feel safe during the Sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix, thanks to the amount of spray that was being thrown up by the cars.

Spa-Francorchamps is well-known for the inclement weather that can hit without a moment's warning, and this weekend we have been doused on several occasions by rain.

Indeed, just before the Sprint got going we were hit by a heavy downpour, and once we eventually went green the spray was huge, even though the track surface conditions themselves actually called for inters rather than full wet tyres pretty quickly.

Visibility is a real issue at Spa in the wet, and Gasly admitted that he was worried for his safety on the way to achieving P3 in the Sprint, with him following Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri home.

Speaking after the race, the Frenchman said:

"I think you can only compare to your position at the time. I was in sixth position and when you're first or second it is slightly different and when you're at the back it's probably worse, so you've got to ask all 20 drivers based on what they felt, but I couldn't see a thing.

"If Oscar or Max was in the middle of the straight I would have been straight inside him and I just couldn't even see 10-20 metres ahead of me and even when we were all warming up the tyres and stuff.

"You're just hoping for the best, but I didn't feel safe. When they restarted I was really hoping no one goes off the track or crashes and stops in the middle of the straight because we know obviously what's happened [at Spa before] and it's not really a question of conditions, because the conditions were probably practical since the first lap, but the problem is the visibility and the spray at the moment is so huge. The water just stays in the air.

"I was in P6 and I couldn't see anything, so I can only imagine how bad it was at the back of the pack. I wanted to box already straight away for inters but this just added another incentive to box, just to have visibility because down the straight you just don't know what could happen.

"So it's a trade off, you want to race, but at the same time, I'm glad everything went safely today. All you need is just one guy to stop at the wrong place on the straight and it can go wrong very quickly, so it's a tricky call."

We have seen what poor visibility can tragically lead to at this circuit and it is clear that it was playing on Gasly's mind.

Thankfully, thus far this weekend we have managed to race on through the weather without any serious issues, though the spray has been a constant presence at all levels.

The forecast looks a little more promising for tomorrow in terms of drier weather, meanwhile, so hopefully we'll end this first portion of the season with a nice, clean Sunday.