Highlights Dillon Danis reveals his injuries on Piers Morgan's show, showing off bruised and swollen eyes from his fight against Logan Paul.

Danis claims that Logan Paul was running during the fight, despite evidence of his own beaten appearance.

The fight ended in Danis getting disqualified after multiple attempts at hitting his opponent with MMA moves.

Three days on from his viral loss to Logan Paul, Dillon Danis has made his first appearance as part of an interview on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, with the host getting the MMA star to reveal his injuries live on air.

This past Saturday saw MMA star Dillon Danis face off against WWE Superstar and social media megastar Logan Paul in a fight that had been ferociously built up. With weeks of online back and forth, mainly from Danis' side, the two squared off in the ring, with the former MMA champion losing via disqualification.

It was a fight that can only be described as chaotic, with Danis reaching for guillotine chokes and takedowns on his way to an embarrassing defeat. With disqualification seemingly saving him from further embarrassment, Piers Morgan made it his mission to get Danis to show just the extent of his injuries that Logan Paul inflicted upon him.

Dillon Danis shows off black eye during interview

On the 17th of October edition of Piers Morgan's Uncensored, Dillon Danis sported dark, indoor sunglasses and a shirt of WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. Before any questions could be asked, Piers remarks "you are wearing dark glasses, there's a reason," Instantly setting the tone for a man who knows what is going on. He then asks for 'a quick look' at Danis' eye, knowing full well it's beaten and bruised.

Danis stutters when saying he doesn't want to give Logan the "satisfaction" but agrees to take off the glasses nonetheless, revealing two very bruised eyes, one particularly still very swollen. He then, unasked, mentions how Logan was running the entire fight, saying this while showing off the injuries that are evident of a fight in which his opponent was definitely not running away.

Danis persists with the narrative that he "wanted to fight, he (Logan) was running," but Piers Morgan reminds him that he only threw nine punches in six rounds. Danis sported a sore-loser type attitude and Piers, although reminding him he is a fantastic jiu-jitsu fighter, let him know that it was quite an embarrassing spectacle.

Read more: Logan Paul should've been disqualified before Dillon Danis, new footage shows

Although it was clearly quite evident who would win this fight, with Danis repeating the idea throughout the build to the fight that he has no boxing coach and that Logan Paul was enhanced, the performance surprised even those who doubted Danis, with it being a performance that seemingly validated the crossover boxing skeptics.

Video: Piers Morgan gets Dillon Danis to remove sunglasses

Danis' injuries will satisfy the camp of Logan Paul, who just before the fight was victim to his own injury at the hands of his opponent. At the press conference, a brawl broke out in which Danis hit Logan with a microphone and cut him just under his eye, something that might have motivated Logan Paul's eye for an eye revenge plan.

In what was ironically a very WWE-esque fight, Logan Paul ended his night by calling out Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, setting up a potential match for next month's Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For Dillon Danis, it is unknown what is next for him, but for the near future his focus will be on recovering from his injuries and settling all the legal issues that he caused as a result of this event.