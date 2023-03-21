Arsenal have enjoyed so much success in their history.

The Gunners are one of England's most successful clubs having won 13 league titles and a record 14 FA Cups.

So many legends have worn the famous red jersey since the club's creation in 1886.

But who makes it into the club's greatest ever XI?

Avid Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has had a go at naming his greatest ever XI to represent the club.

He even had room for two current stars in his XI. View his greatest ever Arsenal side below...

Piers Morgan's greatest ever Arsenal XI

GK: David Seaman

Seaman represented Arsenal for 13 years. He is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in England's history.

RB: Lee Dixon

Dixon made 616 appearances for Arsenal across a 14-year spell.

CB: Tony Adams

Adams spent his whole 19-year career at Arsenal. He led them to 13 trophies, including four league titles and three FA Cups.

LONDON - MAY 13: Tony Adams of Arsenal in action during The Tony Adams Testimonial match between Arsenal and Celtic played at Highbury, in London on May 13, 2002. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. DIGITAL IMAGE. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

CB: David O'Leary

The Irishman made 717 appearances for the club from 1975-1993.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Morgan has clearly been very impressed by Zinchenko, who has only made 27 appearances since joining the club last summer.

RM: Bukayo Saka

Saka is only 21 years old but has already made Morgan's XI.

CM: Patrick Vieira

Vieira was a dominant midfielder who captained Arsenal's legendary invincible side.

CM: Emmanuel Petit

Petit only played three seasons at Arsenal. He is included in the side ahead of the likes of Cesc Fabregas.

LM: Robert Pires

Pires tormented many opponents during his spell at Arsenal from 2000-2006.

ST: Dennis Bergkamp

Berkgamp is firmly in the debate when naming the most technically gifted players in football history.

ST: Thierry Henry

Henry had to be included. He scored 226 times in 370 games for Arsenal.

Piers Morgan excludes many big names from his greatest ever Arsenal XI

Perhaps the biggest exclusion from Morgan's XI is Ashley Cole.

Cole is regarded as one of the best left-backs in England's history but Morgan has included Zinchenko instead.

Cole, of course, left the club on bad terms and that must have played a part in Morgan's decision.

Saka has also made the side ahead of the likes of Marc Overmars and Freddie Ljungberg.

While Fabregas and Ian Wright are also not included in Morgan's XI.