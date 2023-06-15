For over 30 years, the Women’s World Cup has been delivering iconic moments, whether its unforgettable goals, shock victories, and even controversial celebrations.

The ninth edition of the contest swings around this summer, and we can expect a plethora of fresh faces and veterans alike to write their names in the history books.

This year, the Women's World Cup is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand for the first time ever.

Countries such as Panama, Morocco and Zambia are all set to make their debuts, while the US Women’s National Team are gearing up to make their ninth appearance.

USWNT beat England 2-1. Credit: Getty

Alex Morgan – Women's World Cup hero or competition villain?

A firm fixture of the USWNT since 2010, Alex Morgan will be hoping to claim her third successive world title on Sunday, August 20.

As this could be the San Diego Wave striker's final World Cup, she’ll be wanting to go out with a bang.

However, Morgan has a lot to live up to if she wants to top the drama she created at the 2019 tournament.

Her tea-sipping goal celebration has gone down in history, and it bizarrely sparked a reaction from British TV presenter, Piers Morgan.

GiveMeSport is here to remember the moment Alex celebrated knocking the Lionesses out of the Women’s World Cup.

Setting the scene

On July 2, 2019, 53,512 women’s football fans packed into the Stade de Lyon to see the USA defeat England 2-1.

Just 10 minutes into the World Cup semi-final game, Christen Press opened the scoring by putting a perfectly-timed header past the England goalkeeper, Carly Telford.

Nine minutes later, a Beth Mead cross led to an Ellen White goal which kept the Lionesses’ World Cup dreams alive. However, they were shortly dashed.

In the 31st minute, Morgan headed home a cross from Lindsey Horan and became the first player in Women’s World Cup history to score on her birthday.

Of course, the goal was spectacular, but it was the 30-year-old's celebration that caused mass outrage.

Alex Morgan’s tea-sipping celebration

After putting the header past Telford, Morgan ran across the pitch with her arms outstretched, and was joined by teammates Rose Lavelle and Tobin Heath.

To celebrate, she lifted her hand to her mouth and made a shape that alluded to a cup of tea.

With her pinky outstretched, she tilted her head back and ‘drank’ from the invisible cup.

The moment was broadcasted to thousands of households across the globe, but not everyone was impressed with the display.

The controversial moment happened after her goal. Credit: Getty

Backlash from broadcasters and Piers Morgan

Fans, broadcasters and presenters were divided when it came to Morgan’s tea-sipping pose.

While many found the stance hilarious, others debated whether the mock drink was “disrespectful” towards England.

At the time, ex-international Lianne Sanderson said: “I’m not happy with that celebration. That for me is a bit distasteful and I don’t think she needs to do that.”

However, the stance bizarrely drew the attention of former ITV presenter, Piers.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Come on @Lionesses. Make these cocky yanks choke on it.”

He also called the stance a “declaration of war” and was obviously unimpressed with Morgan.

What did Alex Morgan say about the goal celebration?

Following the backlash, Morgan said she had wanted to best the celebration of her USWNT teammate, Megan Rapinoe.

At the 2019 tournament, the Rapinoe had proudly celebrated her goals against France with her arms outstretched.

Morgan stated in an interview: “My celebration was actually more, ‘That’s the tea,’ which is telling a story, spreading news.

“I know Megan Rapinoe has the best celebration. I had to try and step up this game.”

She also went on to call out the double standards that take place in sports, saying that women are expected to be “humble in their successes”.

She stated: "I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much, and have to do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion.

"You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is, and when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I'm a little taken aback,” she continued. “You have to laugh about it to see all of the criticism.”

Megan Rapinoe had her say on the controversial moment

As the tea-drinking pose was supposed to best Rapinoe, the USWNT icon herself had a say on the iconic celebration.

She said: “Wah, wah, wah. We’re at the World Cup - what do you want us to do?

“This is the biggest stage, the biggest moment. I don’t think anyone truly believes that we disrespect the game or disrespect our opponents.”

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates scoring the first goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rapinoe continued: “We had the utmost respect for England and every team that we faced and every team that we will face, forever and ever.”

Whatever you think about Morgan’s tea-sipping celebration, you can’t deny that it was iconic. It’s a moment that will go down in Women’s World Cup history.