Summary Piers Morgan is one of the most outspoken individuals in British pop culture.

Morgan is an avid Arsenal fan and good friend of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In 2022, the television host named the top 10 players of his lifetimes.

If there's one thing that comes with the territory with regards to Piers Morgan, it's controversy. The journalist-turned-television presenter is not shy of saying things that may stir the pot or wind people up, and that is also the case when it comes to some of his sporting takes.

Morgan is a well-known Arsenal fan and good friends with Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Over the years, he has used those two facts to annoy and even anger people with his opinions that are often seen as being biased. However, back in 2022, the 59-year-old ranked the ten greatest players he'd ever seen in his lifetime, naming just one of his beloved Gunners.

10 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan, Italy