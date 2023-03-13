Laura Woods is an extremely talented sports presenter, but she is also very good at dismissing trolls on social media.

While no woman in sport should have to experience abuse on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, Woods has an ability to turn the situation around and embarrass the troll instead.

Her latest comeback left Piers Morgan in stitches, with the fellow Arsenal fan showing his appreciation on Twitter.

How did Laura Woods respond to Twitter troll?

Woods is a passionate Arsenal fan, and she celebrated her team’s dominant 3-0 victory against Fulham with a Twitter post reading: "Oi, what you got there?"

This angered a Tottenham Hotspur fan, who replied with a vile message that read: "Bore off, you woke Arsenal b***h."

It would have been completely understandable if Woods had chosen to ignore this horrible reply, but instead she decided to humiliate the troll.

Woods savagely hit back with: "Insulting me still won’t make your team fun to watch, Julian”, a post which now has nearly 17,000 likes and 500 retweets.

Morgan was among those to show his appreciation for Woods’s response, posting a series of laughing emojis with a thumbs up.

Laura Woods teases Tottenham Hotspur fan on radio show

Woods recently went viral after mocking a Spurs fan who called into her show on talkSPORT.

The caller, named Dan, berated Arsenal fans for being “desperate” and “cringeworthy,” before declaring that they were “the luckiest club” he had come across in his life.

Woods was left amused by Dan’s rant, replying cheerfully with: “All I can hear is, ‘waaa waaa!'".

After more banter between the pair, Woods ended the conversation with: “Dan, it’s been lovely speaking to you this morning. Enjoy the rest of your miserable season.”

Woods often winds up her colleague Jamie O’Hara while on talkSPORT too.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star revealed to GiveMeSport what he thought Woods would do if his worst nightmare came true and Arsenal won the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

"She only tweets when they win, you don't hear from her when they lose," he said. "So I'm interested to see what she's about when they bottle the lead, and I can't wait to get into it because I've been cannon fodder for this season already.

"Spurs have been so bad – I’m an easy target right now for Laura. But I’ll have my moment again, I will have my moment."

O'Hara added: "She'll be on the open bus parade won’t she, with all the players."