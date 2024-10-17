Piers Morgan and Rio Ferdinand's reaction to Thomas Tuchel's first press conference as England manager has gone viral. While the fallout from England's overwhelmingly discontented public has been mixed regarding the German's surprise appointment, Morgan—never one to shy away from controversy—has shared a refreshing take, praising what he called an 'incredibly impressive' new direction for the Three Lions.

Having previously managed Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich, Tuchel was confirmed as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The German became just the third foreign manager to coach England after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, and unsurprisingly, the bulk of the first questions he faced in his press conference the next day revolved around his allegiances.

Among the critics of the decision are Gary Neville, who argues that the decision undermines the homegrown coaching pathway the FA has been nurturing at St George's Park, and Harry Redknapp, who expressed his disappointment, citing his patriotism and preference for another English manager to take charge at the home of football.

What Piers Morgan Said

He has hailed Tuchel as 'perfectly qualified' for the England post

For many, though, the positives of the new direction set by Mark Bullingham and his team outweigh the negatives. Within just nine months, Tuchel led Chelsea to a Champions League victory, defeating media favourite for the England job, Pep Guardiola, in the final. His history of winning trophies at every club he’s managed, driven by his passion and emotion for the game, signals a promising shift toward turning England’s near misses into success - a sentiment echoed by Morgan, who was supported by Ferdinand shortly after. Writing on Twitter, Morgan posted:

"Anyone watching this press conference with Thomas Tuchel who still thinks we should have ‘gone English’ with our new manager is living in Cloud ‘Little Englander’ Cuckoo Land. So incredibly impressive. So perfectly qualified. He’s a brilliant choice."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand, with 81 caps to his name, backed the journalist's view by commenting "retweet" in support of Morgan. Morgan further expressed his excitement about Tuchel's appointment in his column for The Sun, writing: "I only care about having someone who can win us the trophy we’ve all been craving since the World Cup glory of 1966."

He went on to list 10 reasons why he believes the German is the right man for such a demanding task: no self-doubt, extensive managerial experience, love for England, unique training methods, passion, the talent within the England squad, absence of scandals, perfectionism, his endearing craziness, and his motivational abilities.