Arsenal's winning start to the Premier League season came to an end on Saturday afternoon. The Gunners welcomed Fulham to Emirates Stadium looking to make it three wins from three to start their campaign.

Mikel Arteta made two changes to his side for the match. Jakub Kiwior made his first start of the season as he replaced the suspended Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Leandro Trossard was deployed as a false nine in place of Eddie Nketiah, who dropped to the bench.

The changes did not pay off as Arsenal were held to a draw by the west London outfit. Arsenal got off to an awful start when they fell behind in the first minute courtesy of Andreas Pereira's strike.

Last season's Premier League runner-ups managed to turn the game on its head in the second half thanks to quickfire goals from Bukayo Saka and Nketiah. Their chances of clinching all three points dramatically increased when Calvin Bassey was given his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards.

However, despite having a man advantage, Arsenal were unable to cling on to victory. Joao Palhinha's strike restored parity and neither side were able to find a winner, meaning the game ended in a thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw.

Piers Morgan slams Mikel Arteta's tactics against Fulham

Avid Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was watching the match and he was not happy at all with Arteta. He made his feelings known throughout the game on Twitter.

Morgan was not very complimentary of new signing Kai Havertz and, with Arsenal 1-0 down in the first half, Morgan criticised Arteta for changing his tactics to accommodate him.

He wrote: "I don’t get Arteta changing our whole system to accommodate Havertz. Just isn’t working. Put Gabriel back in next to Saliba, move White to right back, and stick Partey in the middle where he belongs. And take off Havertz."

Morgan put the blame on Arteta when the final whistle went, writing: "Bad result, poor performance, and it’s mainly Arteta’s fault. Tried to be too clever with his tinkering and we paid the price."

Piers Morgan names his Arsenal XI to start against Manchester United

Arsenal's next game - and final match before the international break - comes against Manchester United on Saturday 3 September. Morgan has told Arteta to 'stop tinkering' and shared the XI he wants to see start for the mouthwatering clash at Emirates Stadium. View it below...

Aaron Ramsdale's place in the side is under pressure after Arsenal signed David Raya from Brentford this summer. Morgan thinks he deserves to retain his place in the side for now.

Morgan wants Arteta to revert to a defensive backline that was successful last campaign. He has urged Arteta to move Ben White back to right-back, start Gabriel in the centre of defence alongside Saliba, and restore Zinchenko to the starting lineup.

The TV presenter wants to see Thomas Partey move from right-back to his more natural position of centre midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

While he wants Gabriel Jesus to make his first start of the season, flanked by the electrifying duo of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

That means he wants Arteta to make three changes from the side that drew against Fulham. He would like to see a change of system that sees Kiwior, Havertz and Trossard drop to the bench, with Gabriel, Zinchenko and Jesus all making their first starts of the season.

One name that has been left out of his starting lineup is Fabio Vieira. The Portuguese midfielder changed the game after coming on in the 56th minute as he won a penalty and set up Nketiah's strike. However, he did not do enough to force his way into Morgan's ideal XI for the game against United.

Whether Arteta listens to Morgan and makes the changes he has proposed remains to be seen. Regardless, the match between two of England's biggest clubs promises to be a cracker.