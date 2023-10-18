Highlights The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis grudge fight ended in a disappointing disqualification for Danis, who tried to put Paul in a guillotine choke.

Both fights at the AO Arena, including KSI vs Tommy Fury, failed to meet the hype and expectations, with Piers Morgan criticising Danis' performance.

During an interview with Morgan, Danis defended his performance and accused Paul of running and avoiding him, but Paul later mocked the interview on Twitter.

This past weekend finally hosted the much anticipated grudge fight between Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis. However, as the night came to an end, the fight had a rather surprising and disappointing conclusion, with the latter being disqualified for trying to put his opponent in a guillotine choke.

The AO Arena in Manchester hosted two money-drawing fights, one between KSI and Tommy Fury and the other between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. However, neither of the fights were able to live up to their hype and expectations. The bout between Paul and Danis especially received a wide range of criticism, with British journalist Piers Morgan even coming forward and firing shots at Danis for his performance at the AO Arena.

Piers Morgan critical of Dillon Danis' performance

Morgan recently ridiculed Danis on his show after his subpar performance against The Maverick of WWE Logan Paul. The fight saw Danis being disqualified and Paul having his arm raised, putting an end to a feud that has got way too personal at times, mainly because of the former MMA champion who was relentless in his trolling of his opponent's fiancée.

The majority of the bout saw Paul throw jabs and punches while also maintaining the pace of the bout, while the MMA fighter mainly maintained a defence strategy, refusing to engage and refusing to throw any meaningful punches of him own. However, towards the final bell of the fight, Danis would attempt to put Paul in a guillotine choke, forcing the referee to disqualify him before all hell broke loose in the ring with security and team members flooding in.

Days after the fight, Danis would appear on Piers Morgan Uncensored for an interview with the British journalist. However, it turned out heavy on him as Morgan would question his performance at the AO Arena and ridicule his display.

Attending the interview, Danis would be bombarded with questions such as: "You landed nine punches in six rounds, I mean it's not great is it?" However, Danis responded with a prepared answer, and claimed that Logan Paul avoided him during their entire encounter, saying: "Yeah. It's because he was running though. Even Conor [McGregor] was saying, he was running, he was on the back foot all the time."

However, Logan Paul would soon take to X (Twitter) to address this concern. The YouTube sensation and wrestler claimed that Piers Morgan 'violated' Danis during their interview, and was seen poking fun at the entire incident.

Piers Morgan 'violates' Dillon Danis

Now done with boxing and Dillon Danis, Logan Paul has again shifted his glance toward WWE and is coming for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship. With Crown Jewel 2023 lined up in a few weeks, fans are wondering if The Maverick will go after The Underdog? Fresh off a victory against the MMA fighter, Logan Paul is now riding off a high energy, and might not back down before winning gold.