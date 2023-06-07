Lionel Messi looks set to move to Inter Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires, and TV presenter Piers Morgan has mocked his decision.

The Arsenal fan took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the move, and his response has now gone viral.

News about Messi’s transfer puts an end to months of speculation about where he might be playing next.

He was expected to move on from PSG in the summer, as his relationship with supporters deteriorated in the last few months.

The club confirmed his departure ahead of their final Ligue 1 game against Clermont Foot.

Messi reportedly had an extravagant offer on the table from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and had also been linked with a potential return to Barcelona.

However, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague revealed that Messi would be joining MLS team Inter Miami, news which has since been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Morgan mocks Messi’s choice

According to reports, Messi has been offered multiple perks on top of his salary to sign for Miami.

It represents a massive coup for the MLS outfit, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner still regarded as one of the best active players today.

Along with his individual achievements and numerous league titles, Messi has scored 704 senior goals for Barcelona and PSG, creating an additional 338 as well.

But one man who criticised Messi’s choice to leave Europe for the States is Morgan.

The presenter has not hidden his love for Messi’s rival Cristiano Ronaldo, hosting the infamous live interview which was followed by the Portuguese star leaving Manchester United for Al-Nassr.

Earlier this year, he praised Ronaldo for challenging himself in a new country, taking a sly shot at Messi in the process.

But with Messi now challenging himself in a similar way, has Morgan offered similar praise to the Argentine?

Well, not exactly.

“So, Messi quits elite football at 35, three years earlier than Ronaldo,” he wrote.

“Presumably, we'll now read/hear all the same scathing, mocking pieces by sportswriters/pundits that they wrote/said about Cristiano - right? (Spoiler alert: we won't.)”

Ronaldo received some criticism after signing for Al-Nassr, with Jamie Carragher one of those to comment about the move.

“Yeah, I mean in some ways it’s a sad end for him, isn’t it really?" he said.

“Two of the greatest players of all time in [Lionel] Messi and Ronaldo…“

“I mean, Ronaldo’s finished his career with an interview with Piers Morgan and Messi won the World Cup. It’s not the best way to go out, is it?”

When might Messi debut?

According to a report from The Athletic, one source has said that Messi might be available to play as early as July when the club face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

With the team’s record in the league currently five wins and 11 losses so far this season, they will want the 35-year-old to join up with them as quickly as possible to help turn their campaign around.