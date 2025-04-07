Manchester United are one of the sides who are showing an interest in signing Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo, according to Italian outlet La Nazione.

Adding a new centre-back could be one of United's priorities as we head towards the summer transfer window. Ruben Amorim arrived late last year and implemented a new system at Old Trafford, which sees them utilise three central defenders at the back.

Despite being just 20 years old, Comuzzo has established himself as a regular for Fiorentina, with his performances earning himself a call up to the Italian national team. The centre-back started 18 of the opening 20 Serie A fixtures for Fiorentina this season, but he's managed just two starts in their previous 11 matches.

Man Utd Eyeing Pietro Comuzzo

They've scouted him several times

According to Italian outlet La Nazione (via TMW), Manchester United are interested in signing Comuzzo ahead of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have scouted the 20-year-old several times', with a host of other Premier League sides also monitoring the young defender.

Fiorentina have previously turned down a €35m offer from Napoli which led to talks over a new deal for Comuzzo. However, discussions are yet to lead to a new contract, and it's now increasingly possible that he will head through the exit door when the summer window opens.

Although adding another centre-back might not seem like an immediate priority for United considering their options, the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are reaching the latter stages of their careers. Lisandro Martinez has also struggled with regular injuries, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Amorim's recruitment team look to bring in another defender this summer.

Comuzzo, described as a 'phenomenal' defender who 'could become a world beater' by analyst htomufc, could be an ideal addition for United. Although there's a chance he could come in and make an immediate impact as part of the senior squad, he's also a player with vast potential who will likely be viewed as an option more for the future.

