Newcastle United aren't prepared to meet Liverpool's valuation of Harvey Elliott despite Arne Slot's willingness to sell the English midfielder, according to Football Insider.

Elliott has struggled for game time under Slot and is without a start in the Premier League this season, which points towards a summer exit. The 22-year-old has popped up with several important goals, including a 1-0 winner over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 exit.

Liverpool are asking for £40-50 million to part ways with Elliott, who has been with the club since July 2021. He has attracted interest from Newcastle and several Bundesliga clubs amid the likelihood he'll be available come the end of the season.

Newcastle Put Off Liverpool's Asking Price For Elliott

The Magpies aren't prioritizing the Englishman

Newcastle aren't interested in doing business with Liverpool for Elliott in the price range quoted by the Reds, especially as they look to stay in line with PSR and FFP. Eddie Howe has a strong midfield at his disposal, with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali all shining, and there's little chance of the 22-cap England U21 international displacing the trio.

The two clubs could still do business with talk of Jarrell Quansah potentially moving to St James' Park, but the Magpies also don't want to pay £30 million for the English defender. It looks likely that Elliott will stay at Anfield because of their valuation putting the Tyneside outfit off although there is Bundesliga interest.

Harvey Elliott's Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances: 11 Minutes Played: 121' Goals: 0 Assists: 1 Big Chances Created: 1 Successful Dribbles Per Game: 0.2 (50%) Ground Duels Won: 0.5 (45%)

Elliot was viewed as a top prospect when he arrived at Anfield from Fulham around four years ago for up to £4.3 million, hailed 'frightening' in 2019 as he caught the eye. But he's failed to establish himself as a regular starter. He has two years left on his contract but injury issues have hampered his progression recently, sidelined with a broken foot at the start of the season.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/04/2025.

