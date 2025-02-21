Newcastle United are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen frontman Victor Boniface after the Nigerian failed to seal a move to the Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in the January transfer window, according to German outlet BILD.

Boniface underwent a medical with Al-Nassr ahead of a proposed move for a reported £46 million but the Saudi club opted to make Aston Villa's Jhon Duran their blockbuster striker, signing in a £65 million deal. The 24-year-old remained at Bay Arena and has spearheaded Xabi Alonso's attack after recovering from a spell on the sidelines.

Newcastle have no problems on the forward front, with Alexander Isak in red-hot form, posting 17 goals in 23 Premier League games, but could do with having the goalscoring burden taken off him. Eddie Howe may be keen for the prolific Swede to be handed competition next season, although there are no assurances that he'll stay at St James' Park amid interest from Arsenal.

Boniface Is On Newcastle's Radar

Leverkusen are open to a sale