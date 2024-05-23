Highlights A pink card will be used at the Copa America this summer.

Rather than being used for any disciplinary reasons, the pink card will be brandished in the event of suspected head injuries and concussions.

The referee or the fourth official will show the pink card when a player is suspected of having a head injury or being concussed, and it will allow teams to make an additional sixth substitution.

A pink card will be trialled in matches at the Copa America this summer, it has been revealed. Organisers of the tournament passed the new rule, which will see the card used during next month's tournament in the United States.

Rather than being used for any disciplinary reason, the pink card will be brandished in the event of suspected head injuries and concussions. Medical staff for the teams will be responsible for informing either the referee or the fourth official that a player has a suspected head injury and needs to be replaced, and the pink card will then be shown to indicate a concussion substitute needs to take place.

Statement on Pink Card

CONMEBOL explains new rule

The concussion substitution is independent of the five regular substitutions that teams are permitted to make during the tournament. A CONMEBOL statement said: "The CONMEBOL Directorate of Competitions and Operations announced that, to the five changes per team authorised by the regulations, a potential sixth will be added to take care of the health of the footballers. This is an extra substitution in the event of suspected head trauma and concussion. To do so, the main referee or the fourth referee must be informed and a pink card will be used."

Once a concussion substitution has been made, the opposing team will also have the opportunity to make a sixth substitution. Organisers of the competition confirmed that players suspected of suffering a concussion will not be able to return to the pitch and that those players will be checked over in the dressing room or at a medical centre.

Team doctors will then be required to report back to CONMEBOL, South America's football federation, with a completed concussion assessment form within 24 hours of the end of the match that the suspected head injury occurred in.

When is the Copa America?

Argentina defending crown they won in 2021

The Copa America gets underway on June 20, with Argentina facing Canada in the opening match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The final will take place on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2021 edition of the event in Brazil, beating the hosts in the final at the Maracana Stadium.

News of the pink card comes months after a proposal by IFAB to introduce blue cards into football was met with a fierce backlash by Premier League clubs. The blue card would have seen players sent to a temporary sin-bin during matches, but plans to trial it were quickly scrapped. Under the plans, players would have been shown blue cards for dissent or tactical fouls, and be forced into a sin-bin for a 10-minute period.