Highlights Arsenal is the home of the most expensive pint in the Premier League.

Both the Gunners and West Ham charge fans £6.30 for their cheapest beer option.

Manchester United charge the least, with pints costing just £3 at Old Trafford.

For many matchgoing fans, there are three key ingredients to creating the perfect footballing experience. The first is what happens on the pitch. Ideally, you want to see your team pick up all three points, but as the demand for a quality performance increases, supporters have an expectation to at least be entertained. Then there's the food. Whether it be burgers or pies, the culinary experience is sometimes just as important as what goes on over the 90 minutes.

Finally, for those who can drink it, sipping an ice-cold pint is also of high priority. But in some Premier League stadiums, this luxury can come at a pretty penny. Thanks to SportsCasting, we now know just how much the price of a pint is at every Premier League stadium, with one title challenger topping the list at more than double the cost of the cheapest beer.

Arsenal Home to the Most Expensive Pint

West Ham also charge the same amount as the Gunners

It is a well-known fact that most things are more expensive in London. Properties. Day trips. And also pints. Therefore, it shouldn't be a surprise that the two clubs home to the most premium prices come from the area. Both Arsenal and West Ham deem it acceptable to charge their fans £6.30 per pint on matchdays.

The tipple of choice at the Emirates is either a Budweiser or a Camden's Ale, while at the London Stadium, the cheapest option is a pint of Fosters. On the other end of the scale, a pint of Birra Moretti will set fans back a whopping £7.20. However, the lower end of the scale at both arenas stands at £6.30, which remains the costliest lager in the entire division. Fans will be hoping that some of the money they part with for these drinks will help secure deals for the likes of Mikel Merino and Tammy Abraham respectively.

Manchester United the Cheapest Option

The 20-time English Champions show good value for money

Cheap is often a word used to describe Manchester United, or more specifically the Glazer family, in a negative context. The failure to invest money in repairing a leaky stadium has meant that it is now deemed more financially sensible to build an entire new home rather than redevelop the historic Theatre of Dreams.

Perhaps to make up for the poor conditions at Old Trafford, the Red Devils can proudly boast that they are the exclusive provider of the cheapest pint in the entire Premier League. For just £3, fans can get their hands on a bottle of Carling to wet their appetite ahead of what is often an unpredictable affair under Erik ten Hag.

The cheap prices came into effect in 2021 after members of the Manchester United Supporters Trust spoke directly with the club after there was criticism over how much fans were being charged in a pre-season friendly against Brentford. In announcing the news, a statement from the supporters trust read:

"We are pleased they listened and have reviewed the pricing for the 21/22 season. This is another step in the right direction of putting fans first. Well done to the club for listening and agreeing to this."

Just above United by the small sum of 50p, is newly promoted Ipswich Town. Despite making it back to the top flight, the Tractor Boys have ensured that the cost of a pint remains at the Championship level, charging just £3.50.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ipswich Town have the lowest squad valuation in the entire Premier League.

Leicester Charging High Prices

The likes of Man City and Liverpool are in the bottom half of the table

While Kieran McKenna's side are keeping prices relatively low, another recently promoted team have gone down the opposite route as Leicester City sit third in the pint price standings, charging an incredible £5.80. The Midlands outfit stand above other more southern clubs like Chelsea, Fulham, Southampton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, who all feature inside the top 10.

In the bottom half of the table, Premier League champions Manchester City can be seen handing out drinks for as little as £4.60, while title rivals Liverpool sit even lower at £4.40. In total, there are six teams who serve drinks for £4 or less, with the aforementioned United and Ipswich being two of those.

The other four are Gary O'Neil's Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thomas Frank's Brentford and two coastal clubs in Brighton and Bournemouth, all of which serve their pints at exactly £4.

All prices courtesy of SportsCasting - accurate as of 20/08/2024