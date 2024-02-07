This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz are trading guard Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kevin Knox, the draft rights to Gabriele Procida and a 2024 second-round pick, via the Washington Wizards.

Fontecchio, 28, is averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 45 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range in 50 games this season, including 34 starts.

The Pescara, Italy native is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Pistons see him as part of their core going forward, according to Wojnarowski. Fontecchio is earning just over $3 million in salary this season.

Knox, 24, has appeared in 31 games for the Pistons in 2023-24, averaging 7.2 points per game while shooting at a 46.2 percent clip. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Procida, 21, was selected with the 36th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. The Como, Italy native currently plays for Alba Berlin of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.