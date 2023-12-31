Highlights Pistons end historic losing streak, defeating Raptors 129-127 led by Cade Cunningham's impressive 30 points and 12 assists.

Raptors struggle after trading away key players, missing OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn.

Pascal Siakam's 35 points and Dennis Schröder's 30 points and nine assists weren't enough to secure a win for the shorthanded Raptors.

The Detroit Pistons can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 129-127 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, snapping their 28-game losing streak, which tied the record for the longest skid in NBA history.

After reportedly swinging a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks earlier on Saturday, the Raptors hit the floor at Little Caesars Arena shorthanded, missing OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, who were all part of the package headed to the Big Apple in the deal.

Leading the charge for the Pistons victory was Cade Cunningham, who put up 30 points on 45.0 percent shooting and 12 assists. After a rough start in which he only made one of his first eight shots, he recovered nicely, ensuring the Pistons held onto their lead after halftime.

The rest of the starting five all scored double digits, with Jalen Duren grabbing 17 rebounds to complement his 18 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Kevin Knox II did their respective parts, scoring 19 and 17 points respectively, both on 50.0 percent shooting. Alec Burks provided some spark off the bench with 16 points.

The Raptors, on the other hand, were sorely missing the extra firepower they traded away to the Knicks.

Pascal Siakam dropped 35 points on 58.3 percent shooting, while Dennis Schröder almost came up with a double-double thanks to his 30 points and nine assists. Gary Trent Jr. came up with one of his better shooting performances of late, scoring 24 points.

It was a tough night for Scottie Barnes, however, as he finished the night with 22 points, albeit on a middling 40.0 percent shooting.