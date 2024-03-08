Highlights The Pistons' improvement post-trade deadline has been led by Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

The addition of Simone Fontecchio and Evan Fournier has provided spacing and support.

Detroit's Record-breaking losing streak overshadowed their young stars' potential.

The Detroit Pistons, led by an inexperienced young core, expected significant improvement this season after hiring Monty Williams as head coach, Cade Cunningham's return from injury, and drafting Ausar Thompson in the first round.

The franchise's plans of being competitive simply have not come to fruition this year, especially early in the season. After an encouraging 2-1 start to the year, the Pistons embarked on one of the most historical losing streaks in NBA history, losing 28 straight games between October and December before finally breaking the streak in a close victory over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : The 1973 Philadelphia 76ers own the worst record over an 82-game season in NBA history (9-73). The 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats own the record for the fewest wins in an NBA season (7-59).

While the Pistons haven't been able to dig themselves out of the NBA's cellar, they have looked more competitive compared to the opening months of the season, especially after shipping Marvin Bagley III to the Washington Wizards and completing a busy trade deadline that included plenty of roster movement.

Since their first trade of the season on Jan. 14, a big step in balancing the roster, Detroit has posted a somewhat more respectable 7-16 record — although everything is more respectable after a 28-game losing streak.

After defeating the Brooklyn Nets in an impressive 118-112 rout, the Pistons were able to bring their record to 10-52, ensuring that the team officially will not have the worst record in NBA history this season.

While still having a ghastly record on paper, the Pistons' improvement in the past weeks has been notable, mostly due to the heroics of Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, as demonstrated on Thursday.

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey vs. Nets Category Cunningham Ivey PTS 32 34 3PM 4 6 3P% 50.0% 66.7% Plus/Minus +19 +9

New Faces Elevating Pistons

Cunningham and Ivey having success next to Detroit's trade deadline acquisitions

Both Cunningham and Ivey have been playing their best ball of the season since the trade deadline, being the key to keeping games competitive for the Pistons during this recent stretch, and that is no coincidence.

Detroit entered the year with a cramped front-court and minimal shooting on the wings, and the team's general manager, Troy Weaver, finally decided to remedy those issues by adding Simone Fontecchio, Quentin Grimes, and Evan Fournier in two separate deals.

The added spacing to the roster has allowed Cunningham and Ivey to have more room to operate inside the arc, while the new additions have also been having success playing alongside Detroit's young back-court.

While Grimes has been dealing with injuries since arriving in Detroit, the team's other two additions have given the Pistons notable contributions during their short tenure.

Simone Fontecchio and Evan Fournier with Pistons Category Fontecchio Fournier PPG 14. 0 8.2 3PM/G 2.5 1.5 3PT% 40.3% 36.6 MPG 27.9 18.0

While the Detroit Pistons' record-breaking losing streak ended the franchise's hopes of a successful season early on, Cunningham and Ivey have proven themselves as potential stars in the league.

Detroit's recent roster shuffling only solidifies the importance of spacing around star guards, and may have opened a clearer route for the Pistons to have real success in the near future.