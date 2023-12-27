Highlights Detroit Pistons set new NBA record with longest losing streak in a single season.

Unfortunate defeat to Brooklyn Nets adds to Pistons' undesirable legacy.

Little Caesars Arena witnesses history as Pistons continue their disappointing season.

The Detroit Pistons have made NBA history, albeit not the kind they'll want to be remembered for.

On Tuesday, the Pistons broke the NBA record for the longest losing streak in a single season, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Cade Cunningham's 41-point effort — a season-high — and Bojan Bogdanović's 23 points were not enough to break the Pistons' historic slump. Cam Johnson's 24 points led the Nets, who counted on six double-digit scores to secure the win.

Monty Williams' squad matched — and now eclipsed — the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2014-15 Philadelphia 76ers' mark of 26 straight losses in one campaign.

The Pistons are now one loss away from matching the 76ers' record of 28 consecutive defeats, which spanned over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. Detroit will travel to Boston to take on the league-leading Celtics on Thursday.