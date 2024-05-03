Highlights The Pistons plan to hire a new president of basketball ops to drive change after their worst season.

After finishing with the worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons are looking to shake up their front office. On April 15th, the organization publicly announced that they plan to hire a new president of basketball operations. The executive will report directly to owner Tom Gores and work over incumbent general manager Troy Weaver.

"This past season has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for our fans, players, and our entire organization," Gores stated in a press release. "We will continue to invest in our core group of young players and surround them with the right complementary talent."

One candidate for the role is former New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry, per SNY's Ian Begley.

"Former Knicks GM Scott Perry is under consideration for the President of Basketball Operations opening with the Detroit Pistons, per people familiar with the matter."

Perry served as the Knicks' general manager from 2017 to 2023. The team decided not to renew his contract last season.

Scott Perry Helped Transform the Knicks Into a Playoff Team

Perry brought Randle, Brunson to the Big Apple

Scott Perry's tenure with the Knicks was moderately successful. When he joined the organization, they had finished below .500 for four consecutive seasons and had not made the playoffs since 2013.

Over the years, Perry slowly rebuilt the roster. Most notably, he landed two All-Star free agents in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Neither player was viewed as a superstar when they signed with the Knicks. However, they were able to elevate their games to another level in New York. Perry deserves some credit for successfully betting on them.

Secondly, he had an impressive late-first-round/second-round draft record. Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes were selected late in the first round, while Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride were second-round picks. All four players outplayed their draft position. In 2022-23, Quickley was the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award, receiving 34 first-place votes. Grimes was a key rotational piece and was the eventual centerpiece of the Bojan Bogdanović trade. Robinson and McBride are both still key pieces of the team today.

However, Perry was not perfect. In 2018, he selected Kevin Knox with the ninth overall pick. He is now playing in the G-League. The next two players off the draft board were Mikal Bridges and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In 2021, he signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $73 million contract. In his first season, the veteran guard started 80 games and knocked down 3.0 three-point shots per game at a 38.9 percent clip. However, his three-point shooting dropped to a then-career-low 30.7 percent in his second season, and he fell out of the rotation. He continued to sit on the team's cap sheet, until they were able to move his salary in the Bogdanović deal in February 2024.

Nevertheless, Perry's successes outweigh his blunders. Overall, he built an impressive resume in New York, and he would be a valuable addition to Detroit's front office. He helped turn one struggling organization around. Why can't he do it again?