Highlights Despite their poor record, the Detroit Pistons have some positive takeaways, including the standout performances of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

The rest of the Pistons' young core lacks consistency and complementary skills, hindering the team's performance.

The Pistons' lack of spacing and shooting options is a major obstacle to their offensive success, and changes need to be made to improve the roster's construction.

With a record of four wins and an astounding 36 losses, the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons are trending towards being one of the worst teams in NBA history. They’re 28th in defensive rating, 26th in offensive rating, and currently hold the record for most consecutive losses in a single season. While they’ve shown flashes of potential, the roster is just too poorly constructed to be competitive on a nightly basis.

It's not all doom and gloom in Detroit, however, as the Pistons have a couple of promising pieces leading the charge into a new era. But the squad has a glaring issue with shot-creation, especially from the perimeter, and they may have to sacrifice one of their top prospects for some shooting help if they want to dig themselves out of the doldrums of the league.

Not all bad in Detroit

Cunningham, Duren making huge strides

Cade Cunningham is a certified stud. He’s putting up 22.8 points per game on 45/34/87 shooting. He’s carrying the majority of the Pistons’ offensive load, and has put up 11 separate 30+ point performances this season, more than many established stars including Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown.

Jalen Duren has also been great. Since his return from injury, he’s been a double-double machine, averaging 16.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. He’s also made noticeable improvements in his defense. The second-year center is allowing seven less points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor. This ranks him in the 92nd percentile of all players in the league.

Jalen Duren - Year-by-Year Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 Points 9.1 14.2 Rebounds 8.9 11.6 Assists 1.1 2.6 Blocks 0.9 1.0 Field goal % 64.8 65.5

There’s also Bojan Bogdanović, who has been pretty good for the Pistons since his return from injury. He’s their only consistent shot creator besides Cunningham and the Pistons are scoring 4.8 more points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

However, the 34-year-old veteran doesn’t really fit the timeline of this young roster, as they’re not realistically looking to compete until a couple of years down the line. Still, he’s a reliable contributor and will provide value for the team until his contract ends.

So why aren't the Pistons better?

Lack of competent shot-creation

Beyond these three players, the rest of their core consists of young, inconsistent prospects with competing and non-complementary skill sets.

Killian Hayes has promise as a playmaker, averaging 8.4 potential assists per game and creates about 12 points per game off of his assists. However, he’s not a great scorer nor shooter and provides little value off the ball.

Jaden Ivey is the only player on the roster outside of Cunningham and Bogdanović that could generate his own offense but he’s been too much of a defensive liability to see consistent minutes. He’s the type of player who needs the ball to excel but is playing on a team where he’s competing with Cunningham and Hayes for the same role.

Detroit Pistons - 2023-24 Usage Leaders Cade Cunningham 29.4 Bojan Bogdanović 23.4 Jaden Ivey 23.0 Alec Burks 22.6 Marvin Bagley III (traded to WAS) 20.8

Isaiah Stewart is a decent shooter, but he’s forced to take on the role of the team’s main stretch-four, a role he’s too inconsistent to be suited for on a nightly basis. Despite shooting a respectable 38.4 percent from three this season, he’s extremely streaky. He shot 41 percent from three in his first 16 games this season, but that number has gone down to 35 percent since.

Then there’s Ausar Thompson, the newest addition to this young core. What makes Thompson unique is his extremely desirable skillset. Despite being a rookie, the 6-foot-7 forward already has great defensive instincts and a high basketball IQ.

He’s proven to be a capable point of attack defender, a good weak side help defender, and someone that can threaten the passing lanes. He also hustles and leads the team in deflections, loose balls recovered, and charges drawn.

But like the majority of the Pistons’ young core, there’s a limitation to his game that prevents him from being a consistent contributor: his offense. He can’t shoot the ball and he can’t reliably create his own shot. He’s currently the worst three-point shooter in the league, averaging only 13.6 percent. Instead, most of his attempts come at the rim.

He’s averaging 4.6 drives per game and converting 57 percent of them into points. However, with Cunningham, Bogdanović, Ivey, and Hayes already on the roster, he’s not getting the opportunity to handle the ball that often, and 68.9 percent of his field goals are currently assisted.

While he does have potential as a cutter, the Pistons don’t have the right spacing to allow him to move freely. He often finds himself in the corner, but he’s unable to convert, making only 11.4 percent of his corner threes. More often than not, the Pistons are playing four versus five on offense with him on the floor.

Lack of spacing stunts Pistons' offense

Player development also suffering

The Pistons don’t have a very complex offensive scheme. They tend to run a lot of pick and rolls where the ball handler, often Cunningham or Ivey, is the primary scoring option. However, because most of their roll man options aren’t great shooters, opposing defenses tend to run drop coverages, leading to a lot of tough shots.

Despite 19.7 percent of their offense coming from this type of play, they’re only netting 0.88 points per possession, ranking 21st in the league.

At the beginning of the season, the Cade and Duren two-man game saw a lot of success. However, once teams started to adjust and crash the lanes, the lack of an outside scoring threat killed this play as teams were going unpunished for leaving the rest of the Pistons unmanned.

This inefficiency isn’t even the fault of their scorers; they just don’t have the right tools to work with.

The modern NBA offense is built with spacing in mind. Most teams have multiple shooting threats that draw out opposing defenders to give their facilitators and shot creators space to work with. The Pistons have none of that. They’re second to last in three-point attempts and 27th in three-point percentage.

Detroit Pistons - 2023-24 Offensive Statistics Category Statistic League Rank Points per game 111.8 26th Offensive rating 109.9 26th Field goal % 47.1 17th 3-point field goal % 34.5 28th

The team looks great in transition, where a lot of their young players are able to take advantage of their speed and athleticism on the open court. However, they don’t have the tools to effectively operate a half court offense and their defense isn’t consistent enough to force enough transition plays.

As a result, a lot of their possessions end up with Cunningham or another scorer forcing up contested shots.

Changes need to be made

Sacrificing prospects for shooting help

The Pistons’ desperately need spacing. Being able to bring in another consistent shooter unlocks a handful of things for the team.

First of all, it’ll give them a pick and roll threat so that teams won’t be able to reliably run drop coverages against Cunningham. And secondly, it’ll open up the passing lanes for their facilitators. Finally, the extra space will allow a lot of their natural athletes to utilize their speed and athleticism to cut to the rim.

In order to find a shooter, the Pistons would need to look towards the trade market and that’s where this controversial solution is proposed; trade Ausar Thompson. Most of the Pistons’ young core is either untouchable, in the case of Cunningham and Duren, or don’t have great trade value, in the case of Hayes and Stewart.

If the Pistons want a quality player in return, they’re going to have to give up a player of value.

Ausar Thompson - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 104.6 112.4 Defensive rating 116.2 121.2 Net rating -11.6 -8.8 Field goal % 45.1 49.1 3-point field goal % 29.3 39.2

Bogdanović is typically the first name in mind as he’s a solid veteran player that doesn’t fit the Pistons’ timeline. However, he’s also one of their only net positive players on offense and losing him will detriment their spacing.

Ivey is another player with trade value, but he fits better with the roster than Thompson. He has the potential to develop into a capable scorer and one that can take pressure off of Cunningham, and it’ll be interesting to see how the extra space will allow him to take his offense to the next level.

While the talent is there for Thompson, it seems unlikely that it’ll be maximized on this Pistons roster. With his limited scoring capabilities compounded with the Pistons' already bad offense, there’s just too much uncertainty about his role.

He brings hustle, energy, and defense to the floor, but his limitations on the offensive end make it difficult for head coach Monty Williams to integrate him into the team. His inability to shoot from range leads to his defenders sagging off of him, reducing the available space and forcing Piston shot creators to take tougher, more-contested shots.

As a result, his average minutes per game have decreased every month, and he’s only seeing 17.9 minutes per game this January, almost 40 percent less minutes than he saw in October.

This isn’t an Ausar Thompson exclusive problem. Their offensive woes can’t be pinned on one individual player. It’s a roster construction problem and if the Pistons want to turn their future around, they’re going to have to make tough decisions, and that includes moving on from valuable prospects.

While he does have potential, it seems unlikely he’ll reach it with this roster, especially when his playing time continues to decrease. The Pistons are better off with players that can space the floor to fully unlock Cunningham and Duren. Likewise, Thompson can provide more value on a team that can hide his offensive limitations and allow him to reach his full potential.