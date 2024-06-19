Highlights The Detroit Pistons had the worst record in the league last season, tying the longest losing streak in NBA history.

Head coach Monty Williams has been fired despite past success with other teams.

Williams could be sought after for the Lakers and Cavaliers coaching vacancies.

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in basketball last season. They finished the season with a 14-68 record, one game worse than the Washington Wizards, to hold the worst mark in the entire league.

Who would forget the journey they took to get there? The Pistons enjoyed a 28-game losing streak during the season. They tied the record for the longest losing streak in NBA history, joining the Philadelphia 76ers in holding that dubious honor. If it was not for a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors in late December, they could have been the sole record holder.

When the offseason rolled around, the Pistons were ready to make wholesale changes. They hired a new team president in Trajan Langdon and almost immediately outed ex-general manager Troy Weaver in the process.

One person who seemed like he might survive the casualties and changes happening to the Pistons was head coach Monty Williams. It was just his first season with the Pistons, so perhaps the abysmal record could be overlooked and not seen as a proper reflection of his coaching ability, considering the success he has had at other points in his career.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski reported this morning that the Pistons did indeed choose to fire their head coach.

Wojnarowski added some further context after his initial Woj bomb.

"Williams -- a two-time NBA coach of the year -- was lured to Detroit with a massive six-year deal after leaving the Suns. He had initially planned to sit out a season while dealing with his wife's cancer diagnosis, but took on Pistons' rebuild under Troy Weaver. Now, a new front office makes a change and Detroit will start another search."

The Pistons now join the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers as the only teams in the league who do not currently have a coach in place for next season.

A Quick Turnaround

Williams has now been fired from the Pistons and the Phoenix Suns in recent years. Seeing as he is still being paid by both organizations, perhaps Monty will take the time and spend it with his family. If not, he could be a potential target for the other two teams with job openings at the moment.

Monty Williams' Best Coaching Seasons Team Record 2021-22 Suns 64-18 2020-21 Suns 51-21 2010-11 Hornets (now Pelicans) 46-36 2022-23 Suns 45-47 2014-15 Pelicans 45-37

Williams' time with the Suns displayed a head coach who was capable of leading a contending team. His time in Phoenix never culminated in a championship, but that certainly cannot be exclusively attributed to him.

The Lakers and Cavaliers are both teams who are looking to be competitive next season. If they believe this Pistons season to be more of an outlier than the new norm for Williams, he could have another phone call or two coming his way.