This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart was arrested for assaulting Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks during an altercation during their game.

Stewart allegedly punched Eubanks after a "chest-to-chest" confrontation, prompting police involvement and an ongoing investigation.

This is not the first time Stewart has displayed aggressive behavior, as he previously charged at LeBron James and shoved Patrick Beverley in separate incidents.

Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart was arrested Wednesday night after he reportedly punched Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns in an off-court altercation during their game on Feb. 14 at Footprint Center.

According to Shams Charania, Stewart and Eubanks were both "chest-to-chest" when the former allegedly threw the punch.

"According to those sources, both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks’ lip area connected. Police needed to get involved to separate the two and have inspected the scene. The NBA is expected to receive footage to review."

Shortly after the altercation, a spokesperson for the Suns condemned Stewart's alleged strike on Eubanks.

"“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” a Suns spokesperson said. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Eubanks proceeded to play in the game while Stewart left the arena with members of the Pistons staff.

Stewart has a history of hot tempers

He charged at LeBron James in a 2021 game

Stewart has a history of aggressive behavior. On Nov. 21, 2021, he was ejected from a game for charging at LeBron James after the Lakers star hit Stewart in the face, leaving him with a nosebleed.

In December 2023, Stewart was ejected from another game for shoving Patrick Beverley, knocking him to the ground.