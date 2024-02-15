This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Isaiah Stewart reportedly punched Drew Eubanks during an off-court altercation.

Both players were chest-to-chest before the punch was thrown.

Police presence is involved in the situation in Phoenix tonight.

Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart reportedly punched Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns during an off-court altercation during their game on Feb. 14 in Footprint Center.

According to Shams Charania, Stewart and Eubanks were both "chest-to-chest" when the former allegedly threw the punch.

"According to those sources, both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks’ lip area connected. Police needed to get involved to separate the two and have inspected the scene. The NBA is expected to receive footage to review."

Stewart has a history of hot tempers

He charged at LeBron James in a 2021 game

Stewart has a history of aggressive behavior. On Nov. 21, 2021, he was ejected from a game for charging at LeBron James after the Lakers star hit Stewart in the face, leaving him with a nosebleed.

In December 2023, Stewart was ejected from another game for shoving Patrick Beverley, knocking him to the ground.