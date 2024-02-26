Highlights The Knicks are heavily favored to beat the Pistons despite recent losses and injuries.

Cade Cunningham is expected to score over 19.5 points, doing what he can to keep the Pistons competitive.

Look for Jalen Brunson to score over 29.5 points against Detroit as they fail to contain him.

The New York Knicks will go from facing the best team in the NBA to facing the worst team in the NBA in the span of two nights. The Detroit Pistons will come into Madison Square Garden and try to take advantage of a Knicks team that is not yet fully healthy, but even that will be a tall task.

The last time these two teams faced off was on November 30, exactly halfway through the Pistons’ historic losing streak. The Knicks defeated the Pistons by a score of 118-112 that night to keep Detroit’s losing streak going, and prevent them from gaining any wins in the month of November.

Despite dropping six of their last eight games, the Knicks have owned the Pistons over the past few years. They have won the last 13 games against them, with Detroit having not beaten New York since November 6, 2019.

Despite the Pistons’ woes this season, they still possess glimmers of talent in Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart, though the latter will miss the game as it will be the third game of his suspension after punching Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns last week during a pregame altercation, and subsequently being arrested.

These two teams swapped familiar faces during the Trade Deadline. The Knicks acquired Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, and the Pistons acquired Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier. Burks and Bogdanovic have contributed handsomely in the absence of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, providing crucial shots off the bench.

Grimes made his Pistons debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, recording five points, four assists, and two steals. Fournier put up 17 points in that loss.

Injury report and how to watch

The Knicks are still missing the majority of their starting lineup

Pistons:

Marcus Sasser (OUT - Right knee)

Isaiah Stewart (OUT - Suspension)

Knicks

OG Anunoby (OUT - Right elbow)

Julius Randle (OUT - Right shoulder)

Mitchell Robinson (OUT - Left ankle)

How to watch:

7:30 PM ET, MSG, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Knicks favored heavily at home against the Pistons

Point Spread: Knicks -11 (-110) / Celtics +11 (-112)

Money Line: Knicks (-620) / Pistons (+460)

Over/Under: 224.5 (-110)

Our Picks

GMS presents our picks, from props to parlays

Point spread bet: Knicks -11 (-110)

Despite the Knicks coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics, they are still a more skilled team than the Pistons – even when not fully healthy. The Knicks hung in with the Celtics for much of the game, until they simply could not keep up with Boston’s elite play. Meanwhile, the Pistons sport the worst record in the NBA at just 8-48, and New York is therefore heavily favored to win this matchup.

“In the third quarter [against Boston], I thought we got hit with a barrage of 3s. And some of those were us. The communication wasn't what it needed to be. We have to shore that up, and you just can't afford to have it where you give up three 3s in a game that tight. Against a team like that, you have to play 48 minutes of really good basketball, and we didn't do that.” - Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau regarding the team’s play against the Celtics

The Pistons are coming off a close 112-109 loss to the Orlando Magic. Former Knicks Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier both participated in that game, so it will be interesting to see how they play in their first game against their former team. Pistons coach Monty Williams had some positive words about Grimes regarding his team debut.

“Once he figures out what we're doing in real time—you can do all that stuff in walk-throughs and practice, but in the game it's a bit different—I like what he brings to the table. His shot, it's big-time from a technique standpoint, legs, everything you want in a jump shot. That's going to come as he gets his rhythm and his cardio.” - Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams on Quentin Grimes

Look for both Grimes and Fournier to get significant playing time in this game, as the Pistons will have to fill the void left by Isaiah Stewart's suspension. It is unknown at this point how much they will help Detroit as they try to get their first win against New York in the 2020s decade, but expect the Knicks to take this game by a score of 115-99 and hand the Pistons their sixth straight loss.

Cade Cunningham - Over 19.5 points (-110)

Cade Cunningham went off with 26 points, including a game-tying play with 12.4 seconds left, and would have tied the game if not for missing a 70-foot buzzer-beater. But it was not enough as Paolo Banchero edged the Pistons out with a three-point play with 0.8 seconds left, sealing the deal for Orlando and handing Detroit their fifth consecutive loss. The game became a microcosm of the Pistons’ entire season thus far.

Cunningham remains the one bright star in a lineup otherwise devoid of talent. He is averaging 22.2 points per game this season, with 4.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He cannot carry the entire team on his back, and because of that the Knicks should be able to get the win even if Cunningham goes off. However, the Knicks will still have to keep him contained. Look for Cade to score at least 20 points.

Jalen Brunson - Over 29.5 points (-115)

Jalen Brunson is coming off a great performance versus the Celtics, where he put up 34 points in the loss. He is averaging 27.6 points per game this season and 30.8 points per game over his last five.

"It's definitely difficult, but we've got to step up to the challenge. I've got to be better, plain and simple, from a vocal leader standpoint to not turning the ball over, to being a better decision-maker. "They got on runs, turnovers, getting in transition and getting 3s and timely offensive rebounds. They're good for a reason, and we've just got to be better." - Jalen Brunson evaluating his performance versus the Celtics on Saturday

Despite the Knicks' losing that game to the Celtics, Brunson was the leading scorer of the entire game. There’s no reason to expect Brunson not to repeat that performance in this game, so look for him to score at least 30 points against an easier opponent in this game.