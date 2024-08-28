Key Takeaways Fresh season ahead for the Pistons with new additions and a focus on development of young talent.

Ron Holland II showcases defensive prowess and potential, despite needing to work on shooting consistency.

Pistons hope Holland II's scoring ability and defensive skills can help improve team's performance.

Fortunately for the Detroit Pistons , the 2023-24 NBA season is now firmly behind them, and they can look ahead to a 2024-25 campaign that comes with a fresh slate, after having finished last year with the worst record in the league.

But the upside was that they were guaranteed a lottery pick, and while they only received the No. 5 overall pick, they used it to draft Ron Holland II , who league insider Mark Medina believes has some tremendous upside as a 3-and-D wing player.

Fresh Blank Slate

Pistons hoping to win more than 14 games next season

While the Pistons will go into next season knowing they aren’t playoff contenders, there is still a sense of pressure placed upon their shoulders for having come off one of the worst seasons in NBA history, in which they won just 14 of their 82 games, making history for all the wrong reasons, and recording the longest losing streak within a single season along the way.

Having replaced Monty Williams with J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, and adding both Tobias Harris , who penned a two-year, $52 million deal, and Malik Beasley , who after a bounce back season with the Milwaukee Bucks opted to join the fold in Detroit – who is widely considered one of the most underrated free-agency pickups this summer – in free agency, the Pistons now have provided some veteran support to their standout star, Cade Cunningham .

Cunningham, who was drafted by the Pistons with the first overall pick in the 2021 Draft, was a beaming light in a season of darkness in the Motor City, and with those new additions around him, it is expected that he could develop into a ‘franchise pillar’ for Detroit, having been said to have not been included among the array of disappointments from their 2023-24 campaign.

Detroit Pistons - 2023-24 Statistics Category Statistic OPP PTS 119.0 NET RTG -9.1 TOV 15.2 EFG% 52.6

As such, he was rewarded with a five-year, $241 million max rookie extension, expected to become worth in the region of $269 million, firmly securing the 22-year-old as their franchise cornerstone of which they can build a team around.

But, with the further additions of Tim Hardaway Jr. via trade, and claiming big man Paul Reed , who spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers , off waivers, and the selection of small forward Ron Holland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft, who could well be an immediate impact player from the outset, these string of moves have left many scratching their heads over where Detroit are at, as it pertains to the timeline of their

This is because while they look as though they are heading for an improved season, though winning more than 14 games isn’t much of a big ask, the bar is pretty low after all, the current roster construction appears to be made up of young, inexperienced talent at one end of the spectrum, and veterans vying for the chance to prove themselves and earn another opportunity for a contract at the other.

As such, this current group still remains in wait-and-see mode on what they can achieve next season.

Holland II Is All ‘About the Work’

Medina was impressed by Holland II's Summer League performances, particularly his defensive effort and attributes on that side of the ball. But, while the 19-year-old has demonstrated some shooting inconsistencies, the journalist feels as though the forward will continue to put in the necessary work in order to become more consistent as he develops his game at the highest level.

“Ron Holland II has played really good defense. He's hustled really well. He has a weakness as a shooter and has to be more consistent, but talking to him, it looks like that there's a regiment for him to get more reps and work on his shooting stroke so that it's more consistent. Also, it seems like he has an old-school soul where he's about the work. He's about studying past greats, like Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett, Mikal Bridges, Jaylen Brown. He's trying to become both that physical defender, as well as that 3-and-D player, where he can defend on the perimeter, a little in the front court, but also be a pretty dependable wing scorer. He's a grinder, and even though his shooting is going to be a work in progress, he is a great wing defender, and that's what's needed in the NBA these days.”

Summer League Show Out

18.8 PPG led Pistons

Holland II earned his place in the NBA via the G League Ignite pathway, where he was a standout performer, averaging 20.6 points shooting at a 44.3 percent clip, while he also grabbed 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 steals per contest in 14 games.

Suiting up for the Pistons during the NBA 2K25 Summer League campaign, he carried over some of that form, leading the team in points scored with an average of 18.8 points over his four games, at which he shot at a 40.8 percent clip.

Furthermore, he grabbed an average of 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and an even 1.0 block per contest, all in 27.4 minutes of action per contest.

Ron Hollland II - G League Ignite 2023-24 Stats Category Statistic PTS 20.6 TS% 57.6 DEF RTG 115.3 STL 2.5

The 19-year-old also averaged a 101.9 defensive rating, while he had a 29.84 usage percentage.

One key weakness of his game, though, is his ability to knock down the three ball with efficiency, having averaged just 24.0 percent from outside the perimeter when in the G-League, and 23.5 percent from his 4.3 attempts per game in the Summer League.

As such, the Pistons can't expect him to help transform their three-point shooting, which ranked 26th in the NBA last time out, in which they averaged a lowly 34.8 percent from behind the line, but that's why they added veteran sharpshooters Harris and Beasley, after all.

What they can hope will happen is that he can make an immediate impact in both his ability to score at will, and his defensive capabilities, with Detroit's 118.0 defensive rating last season the fifth-worst in the league.

It's a lot to ask from a young rookie, but with the gritty mentality he possesses, Holland II will likely relish such a challenge.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.