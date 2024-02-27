Highlights Late game turnovers cost Pistons a crucial win against Knicks in a controversial chaotic finish.

After nearly an entire game of hard-fought, back-and-forth play between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks, the final 22 seconds resulted in things going completely off the rails. With the Pistons leading 111-110 and needing a stop to potentially secure their ninth victory of the season, a whirlwind of turnovers, lack of ball security and questionable officiating flipped the game on its head.

The Pistons turned the ball over twice, with the second time coming after a Jalen Brunson miss and a steal that appeared, at the time, to nearly secure the victory. But then came the tackle heard round the world, as Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo lunged into Pistons forward Ausar Thompson. This drew a no-call from officials, and ultimately, Knicks guard Josh Hart finished an and-one to cap the chaotic sequence and steal the game.

Pistons coach Monty Williams was fuming and even walked out of his postgame press conference after destroying the officials, describing the non-foul as, "the absolute worst call of the season."

He wasn't alone, though, as numerous Detroit players voiced their displeasure, including one former Knick in Quentin Grimes, who was on the floor during the final play. Grimes believes the Pistons need to "earn respect" to get those calls, and even said if the shoe were on the other foot, the officials would have called a foul in favor of the Knicks, as Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News revealed.

“I saw it from directly in the view behind us,” he said. “I saw two guys ran into him, into his legs. Like you said, it was not a guarantee. “If [Jalen Brunson] and them was on the other side of that call, they getting that call. “But it’s just a respect thing. You gotta earn your way. You gotta earn them stripes. You gotta get to the playoffs, win some games. So stuff like that, where you just gotta earn respect in this league. We’ll get there, for sure.”

Pistons win statistical battle vs. Knicks in all but one pivotal category

Despite that, the Pistons still walked away with the loss

While the Pistons shot better from the field and from beyond the arc in the loss to the Knicks, they also were neck-and-neck in rebounding and totaled more blocks. But those late-game turnovers ultimately proved to be the difference in the outcome and also gave New York the edge in the final box score as well.

Pistons vs. Knicks – Key Stats NYK DET FG % 44.6% 48.1% 3PT % 38.5% 46.7% REB 44 42 BLK 4 6 TOs 14 17

Although there is little pushback over the fact that the final play should have featured a whistle, the one key statistic of total turnovers ultimately told the story. In turn, the Pistons fell to 8-49 on the year while the Knicks continued to surge toward the postseason with a record of 35-23.