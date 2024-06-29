Highlights Naji Marshall, a quality player, is set to hit the free agency market and could potentially join the Detroit Pistons.

Marshall is known for his perimeter defense and could help set a positive example for the young Pistons team.

Despite not being a high-volume scorer, Marshall's defense, hustle, and energy make him a valuable addition to the Pistons.

He isn't going to garner nearly the attention of some of the big names set to hit free agency, or that are seemingly involved in the latest swirl of NBA trade rumors, but Naji Marshall is a quality player set to hit the market.

Marshall paid his dues in recent seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, and eventually, carved out a role with them. He was originally a player that went undrafted out of Xavier and eventually, he became one of New Orleans’ top defenders.

As it appears now, though, Marshall’s days with the Pelicans could be numbered, and he could very well be playing elsewhere next year. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and among possible suitors, it would seem that Marshall could feasibly end up with the Detroit Pistons. Detroit is set to have $58.2 million in projected cap space, and based on him being in line for a pay bump, perhaps Marshall could consider signing with the Pistons, from a financial standpoint.

Despite Detroit being a ways away, if Marshall were to sign with them, he could potentially have a solidified role as a perimeter defender for years ahead, and paired with that, he could help the Pistons by setting the tone.

Naji Marshall Can Help Set Right Example For Pistons

Marshall would be an intriguing target for Detroit this summer

As it pertains to Marshall's possible link to the Pistons, Forbes Sports NBA Reporter Evan Sidery stated how teams such as Detroit, the San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers, from a cap space perspective, could all be "strong contenders" to sign Marshall.

Marshall is not a player that is going to be filling it up in bunches offensively, as he's averaged 7.5 points per game over four seasons with New Orleans. But tons of scoring production is not primarily why Detroit should be pursuing him.

Marshall is a menace defensively, and his length and ball pressure on the perimeter could help the Pistons get more on the right track on that end. Marshall worked his way into New Orleans’ rotation by consistently making things difficult for his matchups, which is something that could set the right example for what will be a young Pistons group.

Marshall is a multi-positional defender at 6-foot-7 that the Pistons could have defend key on-ball threats for some extended stretches with his length and plus agility, and his effort plays could potentially be contagious for Detroit. For a team looking to turn things around, having guys like Marshall, who has paid his dues as an originally undrafted player, could give them a lift.

Marshall tallied 0.7 steals per contest last season, and posted a steal rate of 1.9 percent. With his hustle and activity defensively, paired with his transition prowess offensively, that can, to reiterate, provide energy.

Naji Marshall — 2023-24 Defensive Playmaking Stats Category Stat STL 0.7 STL/36 1.4 Deflections 1.5 REB/36 6.9

In fairness, Marshall is not a player clubs should look to as necessarily a crucial shot creation or offensive piece game-to-game. But as he got more opportunities over the past couple of seasons with the Pelicans, he did make strides offensively. Plus, with his ability to generate deflections and live-ball turnovers on defense, that can play into his spark plug-type style for his club.

To Marshall’s credit, though, he had more success as a shooter last season with New Orleans, as he shot 38.7 percent from three-point range, albeit on low volume at 2.3 attempts on average. That’s an area where he’ll have to continue to improve, but with Marshall’s cutting, finishing and off-ball feel, he can help teams fill in the gaps as an emerging off-ball role piece.

Over the course of the past two seasons, especially, Marshall has shown great timing as a cutter playing off of top offensive threats for New Orleans, and whether it's in set offense or transition, he's shown he can finish well in those scenarios. With that in mind, he could mesh well with Cade Cunningham and a capable playmaking big in Jalen Duren, for example.

From there, Marshall has shown he can also make some plays getting downhill on drives, and he has made some strides with his finishes with touch inside against less athletic wings or in mismatches. And that's something he should have in his tool box going forward, based on the last couple of seasons.

In any case, looking at his defense, hustle and energy play, Marshall would be a logical target for Detroit as a player that could give them a spark on the floor in years ahead, and with his tenacity and defense, could help set the right example.