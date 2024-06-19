Highlights Jerami Grant's move to the Pistons paid off, leading to a breakthrough season and the number one pick in the draft.

The Detroit Pistons have had a fascinating journey in the NBA since they joined the league in 1949. They started their journey as a Western Conference team based in Fort Wayne before relocating to Detroit in 1957.

In their rich history, they've won multiple championships, essentially led by players drafted by them, and a few who came via trades. They've rarely had a marquee free agent signing due to Detroit being a small market. But when they did go into the free agent market, they have been able to find gems, including a franchise legend.

Here are the Pistons' five best free-agent signings of all time.

5 Jerami Grant (2020)

Contract: 3 years, $60 million

The 39th overall pick from the 2014 NBA Draft, Jerami Grant played six years in the league, mostly as a bench player, before getting his big break with the Pistons in 2020. It was a move that was highly scrutinized, considering this was a 20-win team in the previous season, and it looked like they were trying to change that overnight. For Grant, the move made sense because of the money involved and, more importantly, the opportunity to be the first option.

The team did not add a single win to their tally compared to the previous season, but Grant balled out in his first season. He averaged 22.3 points per game and finished as the runner-up for the Most Improved Player award. More importantly, it led to the Pistons getting the number one overall pick and drafting Cade Cunningham.

Jerami Grant - Detroit Pistons Stats Category Stat PPG 20.9 RPG 4.4 APG 2.6 SPG 0.8 BPG 1.1 FG% 42.8% 3PT% 35.3%

Grant played another season for the Pistons, but given that he was expecting a lofty extension in the following year, the Pistons ended up trading Grant before the 2022-23 season to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks and a couple of seconds. It was a questionable return. However, the Pistons turned that package into Jalen Duren in the 2022 NBA Draft and salvaged that trade.

4 Terry Mills (1992)

Contract: 5 years, $10 million

Terry Mills was a restricted free agent for the New Jersey Nets when he signed a lucrative offer sheet with the Pistons in 1992. The Nets didn't match and Mills arrived in Detroit hungry for a bigger role. A rotational player when he entered the league, Mills eventually made his way into the Pistons' starting lineup. He averaged 15.9 points per game in his first three seasons in Detroit as a starter, before Otis Thorpe's arrival in 1996 sent the former Michigan star back to the bench.

Mills was a stretch four before it became cool. He shot 40.4% from three in his final three years in Detroit on an impressive 3.9 attempts per game. In December 1996, he had an insane two-game stretch where he made 13 consecutive threes, which still stands for an NBA record for most consecutive threes made (tied with Brent Price in 1996 and Shake Milton in 2020).

Terry Mills - Detroit Pistons Stats Category Stat PPG 12.3 RPG 5.9 FG% 46.0% 3PT% 39.3%

Mills left for the Miami Heat in 1997, but came back to the Pistons two years later. He started 78 out of 82 games in the 1999-00 season, and was traded away in the next off-season to the Dallas Mavericks.

3 M.L. Carr (1976)

Contract: 3 years, undisclosed

Michael Leon Carr was drafted in 1973 by the Kansas City Kings but didn't make it to their regular season roster. He played a couple of seasons in the Eastern Basketball Association, and that drew the attention of the Spirits of St. Louis, who played in the ABA.

When St. Louis refused to join the NBA during the 1976 merger, Carr signed with the Pistons prior to the 1976-77 season. The Pistons sneaky signing had reportedly upset GMs around the league since they felt Detroit "stole" him.

Carr played his best basketball in Detroit and was one of the better two-way forwards in the league. He made his sole All-Defensive team appearance in his third and final season with the Pistons, when he led the league with 2.5 steals per game. He was also the first Piston to be a Dunk Contest participant.

M.L. Carr - Detroit Pistons Stats Category Stat PPG 14.8 RPG 7.4 SPG 2.1 BPG 0.5 FG% 48.4%

He left in 1979 to sign with the Boston Celtics. The Pistons received future Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo as part of the compensation, while the Celtics got two of the Pistons' first round picks from the 1980 Draft.

2 Antonio McDyess (2004)

Contract: 4 years, $23 million

The Pistons brought in Antonio McDyess in the 2004 offseason to bolster the bench after losing Mehmet Okur. The veteran forward had spent nine years in the league, collected an All-Star and an All-NBA team appearance, but knee injuries held him back, with McDyess missing the entire year right before he joined the Pistons.

He may not have been the star he once was by the time he got to Detroit, but McDyess was one of the best sixth men in the league, routinely coming close to winning the award as well in his first three seasons with the Pistons. His defensive presence off the bench along with a sweet mid-range jumper was crucial in the Pistons returning to the Finals in 2005, and their playoff runs in the following seasons.

Antonio McDyess - Detroit Pistons Stats Category Stat PPG 8.7 RPG 7.1 SPG 0.7 BPG 0.7 FG% 50.9%

McDyess played five seasons for the Pistons, before being packaged along with Billups and Cheikh Samb, to the Denver Nuggets in a trade for Allen Iverson in 2008.

1 Chauncey Billups (2002)

Contract: 5 years, $35 million

For a third overall pick, Chauncey Billups had a lot of bouncing around early in his career. By his fifth year in the league, Billups had played for four teams. In hopes of finally finding some consistency, he signed a five-year deal with the Pistons in 2002.

Billups became a leader quickly, with the team leaning on their defensive identity. In his second season in Detroit, he led the Pistons to one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history when they took down the Los Angeles Lakers superteam featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Gary Payton. Billups walked away with the Finals MVP trophy after averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists while playing lockdown defense on Bryant on the other end.

Chauncey Billups - Detroit Pistons Stats Category Stat PPG 16.5 RPG 3.2 APG 6.2 FG% 42.2% 3PT% 39.7%

Billups led the team to a consecutive Finals appearance in 2005, where they fell in seven games to the San Antonio Spurs. The team success didn't go beyond the regular season after that point, but Billups kept racking up individual awards. He amassed three All-Stars, two All-Defensive teams, and two All-NBA team appearances during this run.

Billups left in 2008 via a trade to the Nuggets, but returned in 2013 to end his career back in Motor City. He officially retired in 2014 as injuries took a toll, and the team honored him two years later when they retired his No. 1 jersey number.