Highlights The Pacers aim to continue their post-break momentum and have a great chance to dominate against the Pistons, who are struggling.

The Pistons are missing key players, Pacers are expected to take advantage.

Evan Fournier is expected to make over 1.5 3-pointers against the weak defensive Pacers, giving him a chance to showcase his skills.

The Indiana Pacers (31-25), who are freshly off hosting the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend, are set to take on the lowly Detroit Pistons (8-46) in a divisional matchup. The once-rich rivalry is in a different stage as each team is on its own respective timelines.

Indiana went into the All-Star break with a huge 127-125 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Pascal Siakam's first game against his former team. He led the way for the Pacers with 23 points and seven assists. The break also came at a great time to allow Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, to receive extended time to fully recover from his lingering hamstring injury.

The Pistons have played good basketball as of late, despite entering this contest on a three-game losing streak. Out of the Pistons' eight wins on the season, three of which have come within the last 10 games. Sophomore guard, Jaden Ivey, has taken an impressive stride in his game and will look to bounce back from a two-point performance against the Phoenix Suns. It's worth noting Ivey may enter this game with a competitive edge, following the heated exchange between him and Pacers guard, Benedict Mathurin, during the Panini Rising Stars game.

The first two matchups between the two teams ended in favor of the Pacers convincingly. Indiana has a perfect opportunity against the worst team in the NBA to shake off any rust accumulated from the mini-vacation.

Injury Report and how to watch

Both teams are missing a key rotational player

Pistons

Quintin Grimes (OUT - Knee)

Isaiah Stewart (OUT - Ankle)

Cade Cunningham (DTD - Knee Injury Management)

Pacers

Jalen Smith (OUT - Back)

Aaron Nesmith (OUT - Lower Leg)

How to watch

• 7:00 PM EST, Bally Sports (Regional restrictions may apply), NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Detroit heading in as severe underdogs

Point spread: Pistons +11.5 (-114)/Pacers -11.5 (-106)

Money line: Pistons (+490)/Pistons (-650)

Over/under: 247.5

Our Best Picks

The Pacers cover the spread easily

Pacers -11.5 (-106)

Indiana had a great All-Star break and will look to carry that energy into their first game back. The team had more time to fully integrate Pascal Siakam. The Pacers' offense is still the third-best in the association despite being the 16th-best within the past two weeks. Haliburton was in and out of the lineup during some of those games and now with him securely at the helm, the Pacers are prime for an electric offensive performance.

It is worth noting that the Pistons are going to be without Quintin Grimes, who was the key return piece in the Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks trade. There are simply too many holes offensively to trust that they can score enough points to keep the game within fighting distance.

Evan Fournier Over 1.5 3PT Made (-138)

After a drawn-out battle between Evan Fournier and the New York Knicks, the veteran guard got the change of scenery he wanted. In the two games he's played with the Pistons, he went 2-5 from three-point range against the Los Angeles Lakers and 2-7 against the Phoenix Suns. Indiana is the 26th-ranked defense in the NBA and gives up the third most field-goal conversions in the association. Fournier, who has a chip on his shoulder to prove he's still a capable player, will get the shots up to clear this line.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel