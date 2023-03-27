Disgraceful scenes unfolded at a match in Brazil on Sunday evening as a fan invaded the pitch to attack one of the players - while holding a young girl in his arms.

The assault took place after a mass brawl at the conclusion of the Campeonato Gaúcho semi-final second-leg between Internacional and Caxias.

The ill-tempered contest - which saw both sides have a player sent off - finished 2-2 after extra-time, meaning that the tie would be decided on penalties.

Per the Daily Mail, emotions truly boiled over after Caxias won the contest on spot-kicks, resulting in one Internacional supporter making the crazy decision to sprint onto the playing surface with the infant in tow.

Despite some half-hearted attempts from stewards to stop him, the man was able to position himself directly behind one of the visiting Caxias players.

The player concerned was distracted at the time as he was helping a teammate who had been injured in the brawl. This meant he was completely unsighted when the thug booted him between the legs at full force.

A cowardly act under any circumstances, but it becomes even worse when you look at the terrified face of the young girl who had unwittingly been dragged into the centre of a melee.

You can check out the incident for yourself below.

Video: Pitch invader boots player in between the legs while holding a young child

Although two Caxias players soon move in to defend their colleague, they are halted by the sight of the child in the pitch invader's arms. It's almost as though they can't believe what they are witnessing.

Eventually, security has to get involved to subdue the man and escort him off the pitch, an action which sadly results in more distress for the youngster.

Internacional fans disgrace themselves again

The brainless behaviour of the fan involved isn't the first time that the conduct of Internacional supporters has come under scrutiny either.

Just last February, Gremio midfielder Mathias Villasanti had to be rushed to a local hospital after being hit in the head by a rock after his team's bus was attacked before a match at Internacional's Estadio Beira-Rio.

This latest incident will place the club's fans under an even greater spotlight - and repercussions are sure to follow.